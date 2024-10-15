"The Village Vanguard" by Oronzo Gasparo, 1935 Courtesy Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Design for Dinnerware, Trude Petri-Raben, circa 1970

Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Presents Highlights of New Exhibition "POLYGLOT II" Open October 26th - includes a 1935 surreal image of New York's Village Vanguard.

Highlight of the exhibition will be a historically important artwork featuring portraits of Greenwich Village bohemians by Oronzo Gasparo titled “The Village Vanguard” 1935. ” — Keith Bringe

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Presents Highlights of New Exhibition "POLYGLOT II" Open October 26th

POLYGLOT II will include works from the Gallery’s flat files and private collections installed “salon-style” – densely hung to highlight connections or contrasts between works, artists, styles and techniques.

PARTIAL ARTISTS LIST

Nancy L. Abrams, Leonard Baskin, Keith Bringe, Lynne Brown, Roger Brown, Herbert Brün, David Burliuk, Letterio Calapai, Chikanobu Yoshu, Kris Cloud, Oronzo Gasparo, Teresa Getty, Sharon Goodman, Ann Marie Greenberg, John Himmelfarb, Hiroshige II Utagawa, Les Klug, Thomas Leahy, Vivian Maier, Ray L. Martin, John F. Miller, Otto Neumann, Marcia Daehn Palazzolo, Tom Palazzolo, Trude Petri-Raben, Gregory Scott, Leo Segedin, Tom Shirley, Alan Sue, John T. Upchurch, Megan Williamson, Karl Wirsum and more.

Gallery founder and director Keith Bringe reflects, "This style of installation, where works are densely stacked, saw it's peak in the late 18th and early 19th century in European galleries and museums. It fell out of fashion and is especially anathematized in today's world of white cube shows. I believe there is something engaging in the format."

A highlight of the exhibition will be a historically important artwork featuring portraits of Greenwich Village bohemians. This newly rediscovered work by Oronzo Gasparo (1903–1969), is titled “The Village Vanguard” and is dated 1935. The gouache with ink on board features an extensive inscription and dedication to Onya La Tour.

The Village Vanguard jazz club continues in New York’s Greenwich Village as an important cultural treasure. From it’s opening in 1935 the venue hosted and supported the careers of musical legends including Lead Belly, Mary Lou Williams, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, Stan Getz and many more. Barbra Streisand famously returned to the Village Vanguard in 2009 to record an album stating, "this is the place where it all started".

Oronzo Gasparo’s surrealist interior features famous characters from New York’s Bohemian society of the 1930’s including club founder Max Gordon and Joe Gould.

Contact Keith Bringe, Gallery Director

keith@rarenestgallery.com / 708-616-8671



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.