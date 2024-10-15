Robot Industries Opens New Asian Headquarters to Power Global Operations

Robot Industries Robot Industries opens new headquarters in Nanjing, China

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robot Industries announces the opening of their new Asian headquarters in Nanjing, China. The new facility aims to strengthen the company's global footprint by enhancing technical and commercial operations management across Asia and the Americas.The new headquarters in Nanjing will catalyze further innovation and growth while reiterating their commitment to quality yet affordable robotic solutions. Situated at this strategic location, Robot Industries will be more responsive and efficient in meeting customer needs and satisfying them with customized solutions that will drive productivity and competitiveness.Empowering global operationsHeadquartered in Nanjing, the facility enables Robot Industries to fully capitalize on the special synergy of European engineering precision, combined with the efficiency of Chinese manufacturing. This supplies advanced robotics solutions at competitive prices, adding value to a considerable extent for customers worldwide.These global operations are further supported by committed commercial teams based in local offices around the world. Technical operations, including solution design, R&D, and production, are staffed by expert teams in Europe and China to ensure that every project meets the specific requirements and complexity of their clients.Why Nanjing?Nanjing thus offers an ideal location for their Asian headquarters since the powerful technological infrastructure is combined with a pool of skilled labor. Its proximity to state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and an innovation-friendly environment enables us to leverage and speed up research and development in order to provide locally relevant, innovative, and affordable solutions for businesses across Asia and the Americas.Their Commitment to excellence and affordabilityAt Robot Industries, high-quality automation is believed to be within the reach of every business. We bring together the precision of European engineering with the efficiency of Chinese manufacturing to deliver robotics solutions to customers reliably, efficiently, and at affordable costs. This move to Nanjing was a new step in their commitment to servicing clients with the best possible solution, wherever they may be.Looking aheadIt is only the opening salvo for Robot Industries, which opened a new Asian headquarters in Nanjing just as it moved its general headquarters to Berlin, Germany. We will continue to nurture even better relationships with their customers in Europe, Asia, and the Americas while pressing ahead to innovate in the development of robotics. It is important to note that their headquarters in Nanjing, China will be very instrumental in implementing cutting-edge automation solutions to businesses with unique needs all over the world.For more about Robot Industries and their Asian Headquarters in Nanjing, visit www.robotindustries.com . To get in direct touch with Robot Industries, please email sales@robotindustries.com___________________________About Robot IndustriesRobot Industries is a worldwide developer of sophisticated robotic solutions, specializing in automation technologies with a focus on improving operational excellence for various industries. By blending German engineering know-how with the manufacturing efficiency of China, Robot Industries offers high-class quality and affordable robotics to meet the transforming requirements of any business in the world.

