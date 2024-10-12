Lagrange GA (October 12, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Lagrange Police Department Lieutenant Joshua Clower, age 43, of Lagrange, GA, with theft by taking, theft by conversion, and exploitation of an elderly person over the age 65. On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Lagrange Police Department to investigate an allegation that Lt. Clower had committed a theft.

The investigation indicates that Lt. Clower stole more than $7000.00 from an elderly citizen’s checking account and used the moneyfor his own personal use.

Lt. Clower was booked into the Troup County Jail in Lagrange.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.