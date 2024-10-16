Interactome Biotherapeutics enters Exclusive License Agreement with Henry Ford Health to Advance sEV-Based Therapies

Preclinical research indicates small Extracellular Vesicles (sEV) have therapeutic potential for Neurological, Cardiovascular, and Cancer Treatments

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactome Biotherapeutics Inc. (IB), a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies, is proud to announce a multi-year, milestone-driven exclusive license agreement with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, a premier integrated academic healthcare system. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing groundbreaking small extracellular vesicle (sEV)-based therapies aimed at treating stroke, neural injury-induced cardiovascular disorders, and cancer.Through this agreement, Interactome Biotherapeutics secures exclusive rights to Henry Ford Health's pioneering intellectual property (IP) involving enriched sEVs. This collaboration will focus on enhancing the therapeutic potential of sEVs in sensitizing tissues to chemotherapeutic agents, ultimately improving outcomes for patients suffering from cancer and neural injury-related cardiovascular diseases.As part of the agreement, Interactome Biotherapeutics will leverage the work of Dr. Michael Chopp, Ph.D., Vice Chairman of Research in the Department of Neurology, and the Zoltan B. Kovacs Chair in Neuroscience Research at Henry Ford Health. Dr. Chopp and his team at the Neurology Research Laboratory (NRL) have generated compelling proof-of-concept preclinical data demonstrating the power of sEVs to stimulate the body’s natural repair mechanisms. Their research has shown that enriched sEVs can significantly improve long-term neurological and cardiovascular outcomes post-stroke and brain injury. Furthermore, their work indicates that sEV-based therapies can enhance the effectiveness of chemotherapeutic agents in treating cancer while simultaneously reducing their harmful side effects."Dr. Chopp's research underscores the immense potential of sEV technology to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of neurological, cardiovascular, and oncological conditions,” said Adam Koster, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Interactome Biotherapeutics. "Our mission is to translate these discoveries into transformative therapies that address unmet clinical needs. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, we aim to develop a new generation of treatments that offer greater efficacy and improved safety profiles."Through this partnership, Interactome Biotherapeutics will gain worldwide commercial rights to product candidates derived from Henry Ford’s licensed IP. This agreement reflects IB's commitment to bringing life-saving therapies to market and revolutionizing the way neural injury-induced cardiovascular disorders and cancers are treated."We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Chopp and his world-renowned research team to harness the therapeutic potential of sEVs. Their expertise, combined with our commitment to bioprocess innovation, positions us to lead the charge in commercializing these advanced therapies," added Koster.Lisa Prasad, Henry Ford Health's Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled that Interactome Biotherapeutics recognizes the groundbreaking work of our researchers and the significant potential of our sEV technology, and we value their partnership in pursuing the development of this cutting-edge technology."Interactome Biotherapeutics remains at the forefront of developing novel, clinically relevant therapeutics, and this partnership with Henry Ford Health marks a pivotal moment in their mission to innovate and deliver life-changing biotherapeutics to patients worldwide.About Interactome Biotherapeutics Inc.Interactome Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation therapies based on small extracellular vesicle (sEV) technology. With a deep commitment to innovation, IB is leading efforts to develop sEV-based therapeutics for neurological, cardiovascular, and cancer-related conditions. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research, IB is poised to transform the therapeutic landscape.For more information, please visit https://www.interactomebio.com

