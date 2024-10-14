Alder Furniture Unveils Vision for Affordable Luxury with Innovative Knockdown Designs at Kolkata Dealers Meet

Alder Furniture - Kolkata Dealers Meet Aditya Chadha, Director, Alder Furniture Alder Furniture Logo Discussions at Alder Dealers Meet in Kolkata

Alder Furniture unveils new collections and expansion plans, redefining affordable luxury with collapsible, knockdown furniture and lifetime assembly guarantees

Our knockdown furniture, with its lifetime guarantee of unlimited assembly and disassembly, speaks to the needs of Indian families who want practicality without sacrificing elegance.” — Aditya Chadha, Director of Alder Furniture

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Indian home décor and furniture industry continues its rapid growth, Alder Furniture is setting new benchmarks by meeting the evolving needs of the Indian middle-class market. With India’s furniture market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12% in the next five years, Alder’s innovative approach focuses on providing high-quality, versatile, and affordable furniture. The company’s collapsible, knockdown furniture, with a lifetime guarantee of unlimited assembly and disassembly, redefines how Indian households approach interior design.Alder’s vision was brought to life at the recent Kolkata Dealers Meet, where the company presented its latest collections and unveiled its growth strategy for the coming years. The event marked a pivotal moment in Alder’s journey, as it continues to revolutionise how Indians view furniture with its “affordable luxury” approach.Adapting to India's Evolving Furniture NeedsIndian families increasingly seek functional yet elegant furniture that adapts to changing lifestyles. Alder Furniture is ahead of this curve, creating solutions that cater to these needs. The company’s focus on knockdown furniture offers consumers flexibility and durability without compromising style. This trend reflects a broader shift in the Indian market, where consumers expect products that align with modern urban living—easy to move, assemble, and reassemble as their space and needs evolve.Speaking at the Kolkata event, Aditya Chadha, Director of Alder Furniture, highlighted the company’s customer-centric philosophy. "At Alder, we don’t just manufacture furniture, we create solutions. Our knockdown furniture, with its lifetime guarantee of unlimited assembly and disassembly, speaks to the needs of Indian families who want practicality without sacrificing elegance. We are here to redefine how Indians think of furniture—by making it stylish, adaptable, and affordable."Redefining Indian Furniture: Knockdown and Customisation at Its CoreAlder’s knockdown furniture offers a unique proposition—furniture that can be disassembled and reassembled multiple times without losing its structural integrity. This allows customers the flexibility to shift furniture easily when moving homes or redesigning interiors. With Alder’s design ethos, customers no longer have to choose between beauty and functionality. The company’s design and manufacturing processes ensure durability, ergonomics, and a high-end look at budget-friendly prices.The Kolkata Dealers Meet showcased various new products, featuring TV/LCD units, multi-utility units, display cabinets, corner units, bars, bedroom sets, wardrobes, and dressing tables. Each product is crafted with aesthetic appeal and usability, ensuring Alder remains at the forefront of innovation in Indian furniture design. Additionally, the product line includes sofa sets, metal items, executive office tables, study tables, and imported items, making Alder a one-stop shop for all furniture needs.Affordable Luxury: Catering to India's Middle ClassAlder’s commitment to "affordable luxury" remains at the heart of its offerings. The company understands that the Indian middle class desires high-end design at accessible prices. By combining innovative design with state-of-the-art machinery and stringent quality control processes, Alder ensures its products are affordable and of the highest quality. The company's knockdown furniture is a particularly appealing option for young professionals and families, offering them stylish, practical furniture solutions that don’t break the bank.To further provide value to its customers, Alder offers free interior consultations to those renovating their homes, moving to a new place, or building from scratch. Branded as the "Furniture as a Solution" service, this consultation helps customers design spaces tailored to their needs while making the most of Alder’s wide range of furniture offerings. This initiative showcases Alder’s dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction and making furniture shopping a seamless experience.Kolkata Dealers Meet: Vision for the FutureThe Kolkata Dealers Meet wasn’t just an opportunity to unveil new products but also a platform for Alder to share its future roadmap with key stakeholders. Aditya Chadha presented Alder’s vision for the next five years, which includes ambitious plans to expand the company’s global footprint, enhance its online presence, and further strengthen its franchise network.Alder plans to launch 100 new franchise outlets across India in the coming years, focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ensuring that quality, affordable furniture reaches every corner of the country. The company also aims to enhance its digital capabilities, recognising the importance of online channels in today’s competitive market. The goal is to make Alder’s products accessible to a wider domestic and global audience while improving the overall customer experience through technology-driven solutions.New Collection HighlightsThe Dealers Meet introduced Alder’s latest collection, designed to meet the varied needs of Indian households. The lineup included TV/LCD units, multi-utility units, display cabinets, corner units, bars, bedroom sets, wardrobes, dressing tables, sofa sets, metal items, executive office tables, study tables, and imported items. These products are carefully crafted to strike the perfect balance between functionality and style, catering to modern living spaces with a focus on durability and comfort.Additionally, Alder’s franchise associates were briefed on the upcoming promotional activities to increase brand visibility and consumer engagement further. These include ATL (Above the Line) and BTL (Below the Line) marketing activities, from social media campaigns and media coverage to van and auto activities, leaflets, hoardings, and more. The company also shared 3D designs for future franchise showrooms, ensuring a consistent, high-end experience across all locations.Alder’s Strategic Vision for GrowthAlder saw an impressive 65% growth from 2021 to 2024, and its leadership is confident that the next five years will see the company reach even greater heights. Key initiatives include strengthening the company's IT infrastructure to ensure smooth internal workflows and expanding its product categories to include specialised items such as children's furniture and project sales. Alder is also focused on increasing its online presence, offering customers the convenience of 24/7 shopping while competing with larger businesses globally.Expanding into international markets is a major goal for Alder, as the company seeks to bring its unique blend of affordability, quality, and innovation to consumers beyond India’s borders. By enhancing its global presence, Alder aims to establish itself as a leading player in the international furniture market, offering products that resonate with customers worldwide.Legacy and Innovation Hand in HandWith over 38 years of experience in the furniture manufacturing sector, Alder has a rich legacy of excellence. The company operates five state-of-the-art units spread over 330,000 square feet and employs a skilled workforce of more than 700 persons. Its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has made Alder a trusted name in households across India. The company’s robust network of more than 500 dealers, franchises, and distributors ensures that Alder’s products are accessible to consumers across the country and nearby regions.Looking ahead, Alder remains committed to providing quality certified CKD (Complete Knockdown) furniture at affordable prices . The company’s dedication to delivering innovative, durable, and stylish furniture solutions has cemented its position as an industry leader, and its vision for the future promises continued success and growth.

