Jaras Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket Resort Announces Pioneering Partnership with World Wildlife Fund Thailand

Our partnership with WWF Thailand reflects Jaras' commitment to sustainability by promoting the use of invasive species in our dishes, aligning with our philosophy of using food for positive change.” — Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaras Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with World Wildlife Fund Thailand (WWF Thailand), marking a historic milestone in the realm of sustainable dining. As the first restaurant in Thailand to establish this collaboration, Jaras is setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in fine dining by integrating local, ecologically conscious practices with global conservation efforts. This partnership strengthens the restaurant's dedication to sustainable gastronomy and underscores its role in leading the hospitality industry towards a more responsible and eco-friendly future.A Vision of Sustainable GastronomyJaras is renowned for its deep-rooted commitment to sustainable dining, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Southern Thailand. Sustainable gastronomy, as defined by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO), is a culinary practice that considers the source, production, and delivery of ingredients, ensuring that food is prepared in a way that supports environmental health and cultural diversity. At Jaras, this philosophy is not only embraced but also expanded upon through the innovative use of locally sourced ingredients and environmentally friendly practices."We are deeply committed to creating a dining experience that is as sustainable as it is delicious," says Chef Chalermwut (Nui) Srivolalkul, Chef De Cuisine of Jaras. "Our goal is to bring together the best of Southern Thai cuisine with a strong focus on environmental stewardship, setting a new benchmark for sustainable gastronomy."Pioneering Partnership with WWF ThailandThe newly established collaboration between Jaras and WWF Thailand represents a significant leap forward in sustainable gastronomy. Together, they are launching a pioneering project aimed at addressing the growing threat of invasive species within Thailand's rich ecosystems. Invasive flora and fauna disrupt natural habitats, causing ecological imbalances that threaten local biodiversity. By researching and incorporating these invasive species into its fine dining menus, Jaras is actively contributing to the control of these threats while offering guests an unparalleled culinary experience."Our partnership with WWF Thailand is a testament to Jaras' unwavering commitment to sustainability," said Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort "Through this collaboration, we are able to not only raise awareness of environmental issues but also make a tangible impact by promoting the use of invasive species in our dishes. This initiative aligns perfectly with our philosophy of using food as a vehicle for positive change and community impact.""The collaboration between the SCP Project under WWF Thailand and Jaras at the InterContinental Phuket Resort marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable gastronomy in southern Thailand. This partnership aims to inspire other restaurants within the InterContinental Phuket Resort to adopt sustainable practices and serve as a model for hotels throughout the region and beyond. By leveraging the expertise of the resort's world-class chefs and the knowledge of local farmers' networks, the collaboration will demonstrate innovative approaches to utilizing invasive species, offering guests a fresh perspective on sustainability," said Khun Rattaphon Pitakthepsombat, Deputy Conservation Director of WWF Thailand.Hyper-Local Ingredients and Zero-Waste CookingCentral to Jaras’ sustainable dining philosophy is the concept of "hyper-locavorism," which emphasizes sourcing ingredients from local farms and fisheries to ensure the freshestseasonal produce. This practice not only reduces the restaurant’s carbon footprint but also strengthens the local economy, supporting farmers, fishermen, and artisans. Jaras is proud to source 100% of its vegetables from local, sustainable farms and ensure that every dish tells the story of the region’s abundant natural resources.Jaras also upholds a zero-waste philosophy in its kitchen, employing innovative cooking techniques that maximize every part of an ingredient, from root to leaf. Leftovers are repurposed creatively, contributing to a more sustainable dining experience. Additionally, the restaurant’s state-of-the-art Oklin composter processes over 125 kilograms of food waste daily, converting it into natural fertilizer that is shared with local partner farms, distributed to the community, and used in the resort’s landscaping.Through this partnership with WWF Thailand, Jaras reaffirms its position as a leader in sustainable gastronomy, blending cutting-edge culinary techniques with a deep respect for the environment. The collaboration is a significant step in the global movement towards responsible dining, offering a blueprint for how the hospitality industry can contribute to a healthier, more sustainable planet.At Jaras, every meal is more than just an indulgence—it is a commitment to the future. By supporting local communities, reducing waste, and integrating invasive species into its menus, the restaurant is reshaping the dining experience into one that is as nourishing for the planet as it is for its guests.About Chef Chalermwut (Nui) SrivolalkulExperience a passionate culinary odyssey led by the vibrant and talented Outlet Chef Chalermwut Srivolalkul (Nui) at Jaras Restaurant. With a decade-long journey in the world of gastronomy and accolades from the esteemed Thailand International Culinary Cup, Chef Nui infuses each dish with a rich tapestry of Thai roots and fine dining innovation. Prepare to be captivated as Chef Nui takes you on a gastronomic adventure, seamlessly blending modern Thai cuisine with progressive presentation.About Jaras RestaurantJaras Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket Resort is a culinary gem in Southern Thailand, known for its hyper-local ingredients, innovative culinary techniques, and commitment to sustainability. Nestled in a serene setting, Jaras offers guests an unforgettable dining experience that honors the region’s cultural and natural heritage while embracing the future of sustainable gastronomy. "Habitat-conscious | Ecologically-pure | Southern Thai"For more information about Jaras and its sustainable dining initiatives, please visit Jaras Restaurant or contact us at:InterContinental Phuket Resort 333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150, ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999 | E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comImages to download:Jaras Menu ImagesHotel ImagesMedia ContactMiss Nampetch TipaxsornDirector of Marketing CommunicationsNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999

