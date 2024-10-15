2025 LaunchPad Competition: Global Call for Language Tech Innovators & Potential Investors

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the highly anticipated 2025 LaunchPad Competition. This prestigious international competition is set to spotlight groundbreaking innovations in language technology and will take place in conjunction with the renowned Computer-Assisted Language Instruction Consortium (CALICO) conference, to be held at San Diego State University. The LaunchPad event will take place on May 30th, 2025, as part of the conference. The application deadline is January 31, 2025, at 11pm Hawaii Standard Time.The 2025 LaunchPad is calling on entrepreneurs, startups, and developers from around the globe to submit their language learning technology solutions to the competition. This is a unique opportunity for finalists to showcase their innovations in front of a panel of experts and an engaged audience of language technology professionals, educators, and industry leaders. The competition seeks to identify and elevate digital technologies that address the challenges of language acquisition.“We are looking for visionary solutions that have the potential to reshape the way we teach and learn languages and cultures,” said Dr. Julio C. Rodriguez, Director of The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center. “We are eager to see the next generation of ideas posed to make an impact on world language education.”Investors interested in attending this event in person, please contact Dr. Richard Medina, Tech Center LaunchPad Lead (rmedina@hawaii.edu) for early reservations and the possibility to participate in the panel of judges.Application Deadline: January 31, 2025LaunchPad application instructions: http://thelanguageflagship.tech/launchpad/ More information about the LaunchPadSince 2017, the UH Tech Center has sponsored the LaunchPad as an event designed to forge collaborations between the world language education and language learning technology entrepreneurial communities. The event is held at a different venue every year. The 2024 LaunchPad was held on May 24, at Carnegie Mellon University. Four startup companies competed in the event. Roxxem, represented by Co-Founder and CEO, Hugo Xiong, was chosen as the winner of both the judges’ LaunchPad Award and the People’s Choice Award determined by a live audience vote. Internationally recognized language education scholars Hayo Reinders and Lisa Frumkes were the masters of ceremonies. The other three 2024 LaunchPad finalists were Hallo, Langiddy, and Newcomer. Finalists are added to the UH Tech Center’s network of 19 language programs at leading institutions of higher education for potential collaboration and piloting with instructors.About The Language Flagship Technology Innovation CenterThe Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (UH Tech Center) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, serves as a hub of innovative means for integrating existing technologies as well as piloting creative new technology development efforts. The center constantly surveys the latest trends in educational technologies for language learning, identifying solutions that are the best fit for solving challenges in second language acquisition.About CALICOThe Computer-Assisted Language Instruction Consortium (CALICO) is an international organization dedicated to research and development in the field of language learning technologies. Its annual conference is a leading forum for practitioners, educators, and innovators in language education and technology.

