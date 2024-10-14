Tele911 Connects Florida Residents With ER Doctors Virtually During Hurricane Milton

Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

Leader in ER diversion supports first responders in taking care of patients during major disasters using advanced telehealth technology

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tele911, the leader in ER diversion, deployed its advanced telehealth technology platform and teams of emergency physicians to support Florida’s first responders during Hurricane Milton and its aftermath.Tele911, a healthcare technology company delivering telemedicine and patient navigation solutions tailored to the emergency medical services sector, partners with insurers, fire departments and EMS agencies to provide remote access to board-certified ER physicians, in under a minute.During Hurricane Milton, Tele911’s innovative solution enabled first responders on-scene to facilitate remote telehealth visits with ER doctors for patients in need of care but unable to get to hospitals, or who would be better served by being treated in place.“Tele911 is the nation’s first virtual emergency department,” said Ramon Lizardo, MD, CEO of Tele911. “Our telehealth technology platform, board-certified emergency physicians and patient navigation services are helping to bring care to patients where and when they most need it.”Tele911 services over 60 health plans across the United States, representing millions of patients. In Florida, Tele911 operates in counties including Broward, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Escambia, Alachua, and Walton.Improving Patient Care, Reducing CostsResearch indicates that about 70 percent of 911 calls are for non-urgent conditions that could be safely treated in the home. Tele911’s emergency physicians consult with paramedics and EMTs on scene to assess patients and provide medical advice.This helps to ensure that patients with serious and urgent health conditions who need to be seen at an emergency department are taken there, while preventing costly and unnecessary ambulance transports and ER visits.This is vital during major disasters, when first responders face a surge in 911 calls while dangerous roads and weather conditions make transport to a hospital risky or even impossible.“During major disasters such as a hurricane or floods, fire and EMS agencies need to focus their resources on the most urgent patients,” Dr. Lizardo said. “Our telehealth solution integrates with the 911 system to provide that lifeline to support communities, first responders and patients.”Supporting Hurricane Milton Emergency ResponseDuring normal operations, Tele911 ER physicians are contacted by fire and EMS partners, as necessary. Depending on the assessment, low-acuity patients may then receive treatment in the home, or transport to the ER.Patients treated at home receive a follow-up call from a Tele911 patient coordinator the next day. The patient coordinator assists with scheduling doctor’s appointments and arranging additional services, such as transportation to appointments through services such as Uber Health.During Hurricane Milton, Tele911 implemented its emergency operations plan, allowing patients and facilities such as nursing homes to contact emergency physicians directly. Tele911 emergency physicians worked around the clock to ensure that frightened or anxious Floridians could reach a doctor in less than a minute.“Our goal was to support our partners in fire and EMS and help patients through this massive storm,” Lizardo said. “We received calls from residents who were worried about getting prescriptions filled, or who were experiencing symptoms and unsure if they needed to go to the hospital.”“One nursing home, in the middle of an evacuation, consulted with our physician after a patient fell, to ensure it was safe to continue with the evacuation instead of halting preparations for hospital transport.”“We are proud to be a part of the response and relief efforts in the communities hit by this hurricane, and to be there for our first responders who do so much to keep the community safe and healthy.”About Tele911Tele911 Inc. is a healthcare technology company delivering telemedicine and patient navigation solutions tailored to the emergency medical services sector. The company was founded by leaders in emergency medicine and EMS whose mission is to improve patients’ lives and expand access to care, while reducing unnecessary healthcare costs and strain on providers. Tele911’s telehealth platform provides integrated, intuitive, user-friendly clinical workflows. This enables more effective, efficient patient triage, care delivery, reporting and follow up to meet the needs of fire departments, EMS agencies, health systems, and local and national payer and risk-bearing organizations. For more information, visit tele911.com

