CBP Supports the Whole of Government Response to Hurricane Milton

*Editor’s note: Downloadable imagery of CBP’s response can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/cbpmilton

MIAMI – Now that the dangerous Hurricane Milton has passed through Florida leaving behind a swath of additional destruction, CBP aircraft, floodwater crews, and urban search and rescue teams are assisting Floridians.

CBP facilities in Tampa, Port Manatee, and Sarasota lost power during Milton, but presently operational. CBP resumed inspections of international travelers at Tampa International Airport.

Leading up to Milton’s landfall through post-storm recovery, CBP remained in contact with our airport and seaport stakeholders to be sure that we were ready to staff our international inspection facilities at seaports and airports across Florida.

CBP Lead Field Coordinator Carlos Martel (right) is briefed on Hurricane Milton damage aboard a CBP AMO helicopter.

CBP strategically pre-positioned Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircraft, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Special Operations Group agents, which includes USBP Search, Trauma, and Rescue teams (BORSTAR), and Office of Field Operations (OFO) Special Response Teams and Disaster Assistance Response Teams. CBP shallow vessel crews are standing by to assist.

CBP AMO aircraft have been conducting aerial damage assessments of infrastructure and transportation systems. CBP is beaming real-time aerial imagery to Florida authorities to help the state prioritize rescue and recovery missions.

CBP personnel are ready to conduct watercraft and urban search and rescue operations.

“Customs and Border Protection has long demonstrated how our unique and specialized capabilities, such as real-time imagery of hurricane damage and urban search and rescue, contribute to the whole of government response to help affected residents following these very destructive storms,” Carlos Martel, CBP’s Lead Field Coordinator and Director of Field Operations for the Miami-Tampa Field Office. “Despite the devastation, CBP remains focused on our vital border security mission, and we are ready to resume international travel and trade facilitation operations once airports and seaports are open for business.”

Residents should continue to monitor local news reports and follow @FLSERT and @femaregion4 on X, formerly known as Twitter, for disaster recovery information. Residents can seek state advice and assistance from Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Read more about the whole of government response and services available to affected residents at FEMA’s Hurricane Milton website.

The AMO helicopter and fixed-wing crews are deployed from Jacksonville, Miami, New Orleans, Tucson, Ariz., and Corpus Christi and McAllen, Texas.