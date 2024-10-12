Assistance for Steuben County Residents Following Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Steuben County and the contiguous counties of Allegany, Chemung, Livingston, Ontario, Schuyler and Yates which were impacted by severe weather related to Tropical Storm Debby from Aug. 8-10, 2024. Eligible homeowners, renters and businesses can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans to aid in recovery from storms that caused significant damage to homes and businesses.

“New Yorkers and their businesses should not have to carry the burden of storm recovery alone, and these loans will go a long way in helping those impacted build back better and stronger,” Governor Hochul said. “We have worked diligently to provide resources to areas affected by Tropical Storm Debby, and because of our federal partners, owners of small businesses can now apply for assistance to rebuild and recover.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “This storm caused significant damage in these communities and people need to make critical repairs and replace destroyed personal property as they recover. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the partnership with the SBA, we will now be able to offer relief to residents and small businesses.”

After the storms, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and county officials conducted preliminary damage assessments in impacted areas to help get the SBA loans. The loans can be helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to recover following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

Disaster Loan Types

The following disaster loans are available:

Business Physical Disaster Loans: Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.

Home Disaster Loans: Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications and apply online here. They may also call the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected]. Locations for in-person assistance and applications will be announced in the coming days.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 9, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2025.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

The SBA is establishing a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help New Yorkers apply in-person for assistance — the hours of operation will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church: 10 Main Street, Canisteo, NY 14823

Opens Tuesday, Oct. 15, 11:00 a.m.

Hours of operation Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



