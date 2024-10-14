ROOT Brands Donates Products for those Affected by Recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROOT Brands , a wellness company dedicated to creating better lives and better bodies, has stepped up to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene. In collaboration with Dr. Christina Rahm’s Rahm Foundation , the company has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to assist recovery teams and impacted residents in and around Asheville, NC.The donation includes several pallets of the brand’s best-sellers, including ZeroIn , ReLive Greens and Natural Barrier Support. These products are designed to support health and wellness, which is crucial during times of crisis and recovery."ROOT is all about community. We will continuously put our money where our mouth is," said Christina Rahm, Chairman of the Board for Rahm Foundation and Chief Product Formulator for ROOT Brands. "Our core values are built on recognizing the different needs of humanity, and this donation is a testament to our commitment to those values."Founded with a mission to recreate the path to wellness, ROOT Brands combines cutting-edge health solutions with a philanthropic purpose. The company aims to tackle some of the biggest health challenges faced today, including environmental toxins, stress, and life pressures.For more information about ROOT Brands and their mission, visit www.therootbrands.com ###About The ROOT Brands:The ROOT Brands is a wellness company led by CEO Clayton Thomas and Chief Science Formulator Dr. Christina Rahm. The company creates products designed to support the body’s natural detoxification and overall well-being. The ROOT Brands focuses on addressing root causes of health challenges, prioritizing high-quality, effective solutions without making medical claims. Their mission is to help individuals improve their health through natural pathways.For more, please visit: www.therootbrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.