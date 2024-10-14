2X Global Launches New Certification Programme to Assess Gender Inclusion in Investments

Photo caption: (L-R) Jessica Menon, CEO of Equilo, Liebe Jeannot, 2X Certification Lead at 2X Global, Christophe de Montille, Principal of Beyond Capital Ventures and Jen Braswell, Founding Director of 2X Global on stage at the 2X Global Summit. Beyond Ca

New 2X Certification Programme Builds on Foundation of 2X Criteria, Used as a Global Industry Standard for Gender Finance

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new certification programme designed to evaluate gender inclusion in investment, was launched recently by 2X Global, the international gender finance membership network and field-building organisation, marking a new frontier for gender lens investing. The launch at the recent 2X Global Summit 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya marked the most significant milestone yet in the development of 2X Certification , which was first announced at the 2022 G7 Summit and has undergone a process of co-creation, industry input and pilot testing over the past two years.2X Certification builds on the foundation of the organisation’s 2X Criteria, created since 2018 to underpin and assess the 2X Challenge and which has become the global industry standard for assessing and structuring investments that include, empower and create access for women.“This is really a paradigm shift for gender lens investing. The 2X Criteria have been used over the years by so many investors and remains a really valuable tool for assessing gender equity in investment. Now, 2X Certification takes our standard-setting work to the next level, allowing investors to go beyond self-assessments to a deeper level of credibility by having third-party verification. Maintaining that credibility is also why it’s independent of 2X Global membership and is universally available, stated Jessica Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer of 2X Global.At the Summit, the five companies which participated in the pilot phase of the programme, received their 2X Certification. Achieving Best-In-Class Certification are AAvance, a Latin American fintech company, Beyond Capital Ventures, an emerging markets venture capital firm; S4S Technologies, an agri-processing company in South Asia and Verod Capital, a West-African private equity investor. Portland Private Equity, a private equity firm operating in Latin America and the Caribbean, received Advanced Certification.Designed for a wide range of audience types, 2X Certification drives further credibility through independent, third-party verification and offers a structured pathway towards excellence in gender equity for investors, companies and financial instruments.2X Certification creates pathways to guide investors as to what ‘good’, 'advanced', and ‘best-in-class’ look like. The mechanism recognises differentiated levels of rigour, offers industry benchmarking, and identifies concrete areas for advancement.The 2X Certification platform is powered by Equilo.

