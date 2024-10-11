Governor Carney Statement on Honorable James T. Vaughn, Jr.’s Passing

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney has shared the following statement on the Honorable James T. Vaughn, Jr.’s passing:

“Tracey and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Former Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. Justice Vaughn worked hard to uphold the values of the Delaware Courts for more than 25 years as a member of the Kent County Superior Court, the Delaware Superior Court, and later the Delaware Supreme Court,” said Governor Carney. “In all of these roles, he was the epitome of a true public servant and gentleman — kind, welcoming, and thoughtful. Justice Vaughn was the son of the late James T. Vaughn Sr. who served his community for 27 years as a State Senator. We are keeping the Vaughn family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Governor will order State of Delaware flags to be lowered in accordance with services. The flag lowering notification will be released when a funeral date has been announced.

