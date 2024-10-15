John B. Wren's "an Trodai" : A Gripping Historical Saga of Ireland's Warrior Legacy

Picture of an Irish warrior

Conall, fighting for the survival of the clan and the future of Ireland

Head shot and cover of an trodai

The latest novel by acclaimed author John B. Wren

The rise of Clann MacLaoghaire in 1042 AD. Warrior

The rise of Clan MacLaoghaire in 1042 AD

A journey through the blood-soaked battlefields and turbulent political landscape of 10th-century Ireland

Thirteen of the top twenty bestsellers of the year coming from Ireland-born or based authors. 2024 is still shaping up to be one of the strongest this century.”
— The Bookseller

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Trodai, the latest novel by acclaimed author John B. Wren, takes readers on an epic journey through the blood-soaked battlefields and turbulent political landscape of 10th-century Ireland. Spanning generations, "an Trodai" follows the rise of a warrior dynasty during one of the most pivotal eras in Irish history, from the Viking invasion of Connaught in 893 AD to the rise of Clan MacLaoghaire in 1042 AD.

Set against the backdrop of real historical events, "an Trodai" intertwines the destinies of Scolai, Daigh, Laoghaire, and Conall, fierce warriors fighting for the survival of their clan and the future of Ireland. The novel brings to life legendary battles, such as the Viking raids and the rise of High King Brian Boru, culminating in the legendary Battle of Clontarf.

Originally published as a trilogy, "an Trodai" has now been combined into a single, cohesive novel that captures the grit and glory of this era. Wren expertly blends historical accuracy with masterful storytelling, making readers feel the weight of swords in battle, the pull of family duty, and the ever-present influence of fate and prophecy.

John B. Wren, known for his work in thrillers, mysteries, and historical fiction, started his writing journey in 2009 after a successful career in engineering and construction. Since then, his books have gripped readers with their rich detail, intense action, and human complexity. His latest novel, "an Trodai", solidifies his reputation as a master of historical fiction, crafting stories that explore the intersection of personal experience and the vast sweep of history.
To watch the full interview with author John B. Wren on History Bards and Down Under Interviews

Readers of "an Trodai" will not only witness the rise of Ireland’s great clans and leaders but also experience the emotional journeys of individuals shaped by war, loyalty, and the relentless march of time. Wren’s deep research and attention to historical detail make each scene vivid, from the Viking raids threatening Irish shores to the rise of a warrior king.

With action-packed battles, family legacies, and the weight of prophecy, "an Trodai" offers a timeless tale of loyalty, betrayal, and survival. Fans of historical fiction and epic sagas will immerse themselves in the world of medieval Ireland.

"an Trodai" is available now in bookstores and online. For more information about John B. Wren’s work or to schedule interviews, please visit https://johnbwren.com

World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

Histor Bards and Down Under Interviews Author John B. Wren

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

John B. Wren's "an Trodai" : A Gripping Historical Saga of Ireland's Warrior Legacy

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652
Company/Organization
Book Publishing Industry Today

,
Australia
+61 484 961 802
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Featuring novelist and host of History Bards and Down Under Interviews PAUL RUSHWORTH BROWN. Paul Rushworth-Brown, born in Maidstone, Kent, England, in 1962, spent his teenage years in Toronto, Ontario, where he played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to join his father, Jimmy Brown, who had moved there in the 1950s. Paul studied at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales and became a teacher in 2002. He began writing in 2015, with his historical fiction/thriller novels Skulduggery, Red Winter Journey, and Dream of Courage. Known for their gritty, authentic depictions of 16th and 17th-century life, his novels feature suspense, mystery, and romance. Red Winter Journey was nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for Fiction). Paul has been featured in The Authors Porch magazine, appeared on ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney, The Neil Haley Show and is a regular guest on the Witty Writers Show in the USA. The US Times praised his ability to bring the past to life with skill and atmosphere. He now hosts History Bards and Down Under Interviews to support fellow authors. To be a guest on the show visit the website: https://bit.ly/3qUwEJG YouTube: https://bit.ly/3x8FV3N

"Red Winter Journey" nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for Fiction).

More From This Author
John B. Wren's "an Trodai" : A Gripping Historical Saga of Ireland's Warrior Legacy
Author Ryan Hale Appears on History Bards & Down Under Interviews with Host Paul Rushworth-Brown
Julian de la Motte Talks 'Senlac': A Novel of the Norman Conquest' on History Bards and Down Under Interviews
View All Stories From This Author