CCP §998 Offer With Two Options Is Generally Ineffective

Div. Two of this district’s Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, held yesterday that Code of Civil Procedure §998, which incentivizes settlement by shifting litigation costs, does not apply if the proposal contains two alternative offers unless one option is legally invalid.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.