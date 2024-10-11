When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Wheat Company Name: Tipical Latin Food Corp. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Cachapa de Maiz sweet corn pancakes

Company Announcement

TIPICAL LATIN FOOD CORP of Miami, FL is recalling Cachapa de Maiz sweet corn pancakes labeled under Los Andes Foods, because it may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cachapa de Maiz sweet corn pancakes was distributed to TRIMAR USA LLC in Miami, FL who further distributed the product to retail and wholesale customers. This product can be identified by the yellow label and the vacuum seal bag it comes in. Lot number for this product can be found at the bottom of the bag in a blue label and range from 2622404 to 2772412.

No illness has been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a labeling issue during the company's labeling process. Consumers who have purchased Cachapa De Maiz – Los Andes Foods are urged to contact the company TRIMAR USA LLC at 786.703.6161 in order to arrange return of the product.

Please note this product was manufactured by Tipical Latin Foods and labeled for retail sale under Los Andes Foods in Miami, FL.