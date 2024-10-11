BrucePac Expands Recall of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products

RHODE ISLAND, October 11 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that BrucePac is expanding its October 9 recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. BrucePac is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. An updated list of recalled products and pictures of food labels is posted on USDA's website. USDA urges consumers to check their website frequently as more products could be added to the recall list.

The recalled products were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024, and were shipped and/or distributed nationwide to establishments, distributors, restaurants, and institutions. The recalled products have establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 inside or under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

USDA urges restaurants, institutions, and other establishments to not use or serve the recalled products. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses related to recalled products.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who may have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.

