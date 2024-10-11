Mohawk Industries, Inc. 誠邀您參加 2024 年第三季度業績電話會議

卡爾霍恩，喬治亞州, Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 與 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 協力的 2024 年第三季度業績報告將於 2024 年 10 月 24 日星期四發布，誠邀您收聽於美國東部時間 2024 年 10 月 25 日星期五上午 11:00 召開的直播電話會議。



主題： Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2024 年第三季度業績電話會議 時間： 2024 年 10 月 25 日 美國東部時間上午 11:00 場所： www.mohawkind.com 選擇「投資者資訊」 方式： 透過互聯網現場直播 - 只需登錄上述網址或 登記參與電話會議：https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193716/fdbc8887b0 電話會議直播： 撥打 1-833-630-1962 （美國/加拿大） 撥打 1-412-317-1843 （國際）

未能在指定時間收聽的人士，可於 2024 年 11 月 22 日前致電 1-877-344-7529（美國）、1‑855-669-9658（加拿大）或 1-412-317-0088（國際），並輸入會議號碼 # 5581374 收聽電話會議重播。 該電話會議將會存檔，並可在 mohawkind.com 的「投資者資訊」分頁下收聽重播，重播期限為一年。

關於 MOHAWK

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力創造可提升全球住宅及商業空間的產品。 Mohawk 擁有垂直一體化製造和分銷流程，在生產地毯、小地毯、磁磚、層壓板、木材、石材和乙烯基地板方面具有競爭力優勢。 我們的創新能力於業內傲視同儕，公司品牌因所生產的產品和使用的技術而與眾不同，可以滿足所有改建和新建設項目的需求。 我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 及 Vitromex。 Mohawk 在過去二十年間成功從一家美國地毯製造商轉型為全球最大地板公司，其業務範圍涉及澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、馬來西亞、墨西哥、新西蘭和美國。

聯絡方式：

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk，財務總監

706-624-2239

