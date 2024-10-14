Bush Presidential Library Town Hall on Public Service in Advance of Presidential Election

Marine One Helicopter in the 4141 Locomotive Pavilion at the Bush Library in College Station, TX where the town hall will take place 100 year-old Judge William Webster and author, Jean Becker, present copies of Becker's book, "Character Matters" to Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the US Capitol

Civil Dialogues Town Hall Examines "Why We Serve...Or Don't"

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three weeks before one of the most consequential Presidential elections of our time, the Civil Dialogues democracy initiative takes an unvarnished look at the pros and cons of running for public office, and how the system might be reformed to attract more good candidates. The town hall takes place at 5:30 pm Tuesday, October 15th, in the new Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion adjacent to the George & Barbara Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, TX. "Why We Serve...Or Don't" will be the sixth in a series of ongoing town halls that have taken place across the country since the beginning of this election year, and will continue into the new year.Civil Dialogues co-founder, Jean Becker, says her former boss, President George H. W. Bush, would approve wholeheartedly of his library hosting a discussion about a topic that was near and dear to his heart. Becker served as Bush's chief of staff during the 25 years of his post-presidency and counts this quote from him as one of her favorites: "Public service is a noble calling, and we need men and women of character to believe in their communities, in their states, and in their country." Becker's latest book, " Character Matters ...And Other Life Lessons from George H.W. Bush", was recently gifted to all 535 Members of Congress by 100 year-old Judge William Webster, former Director of the FBI and CIA.Civil Dialogues co-founder, Linda Lorelle, will moderate the panel discussion that includes Rob Altman and David Fujimoto, Bush School of Government and Public Service alumni who have served in public office with both positive and negative experiences, as well as Gracie McMinn and Peyton McGuire, current Bush School students who are weighing the options of whether to enter into the political fray. Panelists and audience members will explore how the vitriolic nature of political campaigns threatens the stability of our democracy. Andy Card, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation and former White House Chief of Staff to George W. Bush, will deliver opening and closing remarks.In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, the Civil Dialogues democracy initiative seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration, climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, and the importance of political partnerships, especially leading up to the presidential election. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation and ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of the topic's nuances, feeling empowered to continue having civil, constructive conversations.

