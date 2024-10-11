DED Opens Applications for 2024 Program Year of HOME CHDO Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) open cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME) for the 2024 Program Year.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocates HOME funds to Participating Jurisdictions (PJs). The State of Nebraska receives funds as a PJ, and DED administers the program for the State. For the 2024 Program Year, DED anticipates investing over $2.1 million to support eligible CHDOs in housing development projects.

HOME CHDO funds will be used to support eligible, community-based projects where the CHDO owns, sponsors, and develops the affordable housing units. HOME CHDO funds are available to support new housing construction activities, while also providing homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance.

Full applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund, at any time after the application live date. Full applications are due June 1, 2025, by 6:00 p.m. (Central Time). The application for the CHDO Program can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/bd329287-3af8-44e7-90ce-0cd3d28ea527 and the CHDO Operating application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/cca4df64-ffa0-4d8c-aced-28a108e60f46.

Program requirements and more information about the HOME CHDO program can be found within the 2024 CHDO Application Guidelines at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/home/.

For additional information on the HOME CHDO Program contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.