Two Seattle cleanup sites to be cleaned up for affordable housing

We are excited to be moving forward on two Seattle cleanup sites that will result in much needed affordable housing. Both sites are being redeveloped by nonprofits and are participating in our Affordable Housing Planning Grant Program. This grant program supports cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated sites into affordable housing.

We invite you to comment on the legal agreements and public participation plans for each site, and attend two open house events.

Morningside Acres cleanup site

We are overseeing a cleanup of the Morningside Acres site in the Columbia City neighborhood of South Seattle. SouthEast Effective Development (SEED), a nonprofit community development corporation based in South Seattle, is cleaning up and redeveloping this site.

Prior investigations have confirmed the presence of contaminants in the soil, soil gas, and groundwater of the site. Contamination is related to historical automotive repair and parts washing facilities, former gasoline service stations, and historical underground storage tanks associated with those businesses.

SEED will redevelop the site, located at 5001, 5015, and 5021 Rainier Avenue South, into a mixed-use building. It will combine affordable housing and commercial spaces, transforming a contaminated site into a vibrant economic development hub. The project will provide new construction of a multi-family apartment building with approximately 100 units, focused on anti-displacement and affordability.

Join us for an open house!

Drop in during this two-hour open house for a conversation about this cleanup site. Phone interpretation available in Chinese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Somali, Amharic, and Arabic. All ages welcome and light food provided.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

L.E.M.S Bookstore, 5023 Rainier Ave S

Can’t come in person? You can join us online. To register and join the Zoom open house, go to the Morningside Acres meeting page.

We invite you to comment on the following documents:

Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree: a legal agreement that directs the purchaser(s) to implement cleanup at the site and provides the purchaser(s) a settlement of liability.

Public Participation Plan: a document that explains how people can participate in the cleanup process.

Comments accepted Oct. 7, 12 a.m. – Nov. 7, 11:59 p.m., 2024. Learn how to access the documents and comments at the Morningside Acres cleanup site webpage.

C L Auto Repair cleanup site

We are overseeing a cleanup of the C L Auto Repair cleanup site in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Estelita’s Library, a nonprofit community social-justice library and bookstore serving the south end of Seattle, will be cleaning it up and developing it into affordable housing. The project, called “Solidarity House,” will be a transit-oriented, mixed-use, affordable housing development with up to four stories of multi-family residences, including 65 affordable housing units.

Petroleum-contaminated soil and groundwater have been discovered by prior investigation. The extent of the contamination will be determined in the remedial investigation.

Join us for an open house

Drop in online or in person during this two-hour open house for food and a conversation about this cleanup site. Phone interpretation available in person for Spanish and Chinese. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle WA

Can’t join us in person? Participate online. To register and join the Zoom meeting, go to the CL Auto Repair meeting page.

We invite you to comment on the following documents:

Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree: a legal agreement that directs the purchaser(s) to implement cleanup at the site and provides the purchaser(s) a settlement of liability.

Public Participation Plan: a document that explains how people can participate in the cleanup process.

Comments accepted Oct. 7, 12 a.m. – Nov. 7, 11:59 p.m., 2024. Learn how to access the documents and comments at the CL Auto Repair Cleanup site webpage.