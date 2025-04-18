Expedited rulemaking to amend state floodplain rules

In 2024, the Washington Legislature passed Senate Bill 5649 amending the state’s floodplain management law allowing substantial improvements and alterations to certain homes located in floodways – the area in a floodplain that conveys floodwaters – to make them safer and more resistant to flooding.

To ensure state rules align with the statute changes, we are using the state expedited rulemaking process to amend state floodplain rules. This will enable cities and counties to submit waivers to us to consider these improvements.

If adopted, the updated rule would go into effect in July.

Rule will help communities, homeowners avoid flood damages

We are the lead state agency responsible for helping local governments identify and reduce their flood risks, comply with Washington’s floodplain management laws, and maintain enrollment in the National Flood Insurance Program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When a damaging flood occurs, affected cities and counties can seek a waiver from us to make substantial improvements to dwellings and structures that cost 50% or more of a structure’s market value.

Our proposed expedited rule will help local governments and homeowners reduce or avoid flood-related damage by allowing some homes in floodways to be elevated or improved before flooding occurs.

By allowing communities to request floodplain waivers for projects that reduce flood damage before it occurs, this rulemaking will improve public safety and reduce the cost of flood disasters.