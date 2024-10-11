Governor Ivey Deploys Transportation Workers to Florida, Public Health Support Team to North Carolina

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the deployment of Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) workers to Florida to aid with cleanup and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Additionally, Alabama is sending a public health support team to North Carolina to assist in their Helene recovery.

“As many of our neighboring states continue recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Alabama is stepping up to offer our help in any way we can,” said Governor Ivey. “Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors in our own times of need, and we are proud to do exactly that for the states impacted by these merciless storms.”

ALDOT is sending an 18-person crew, all from the Fayette area of ALDOT’s West Central Region, to help clear Florida roadways of hurricane debris. The ALDOT crew will deploy to Florida on Saturday, October 12, and arrive in Gainesville at an equipment staging area. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will coordinate the ALDOT crew’s assignments to affected areas. ALDOT will be operating with FDOT’s equipment.

The transportation workers’ deployment will be for up to 10 days, and ALDOT is prepared to send additional crews, if further assistance is needed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will be sending a 9-person support team to provide assistance to North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. The dedicated team of public health professionals is prepared to support efforts in mass care shelters where they will provide public health nursing services and other assistance.

As the governor has said, Alabama continues standing by ready to help our neighboring states. Governor Ivey and state emergency management officials are also remaining vigilant in Alabama as the Atlantic hurricane season continues through the end of next month.

