Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama House District 12

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 12. This seat was previously held by Rep. Corey Harbison, who resigned April 15, 2025.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, July 15, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, August 12, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

“Representative Corey Harbison has been a pleasure to work with and served the people of District 12 well. I thank him for his continued service to our state,” said Governor Ivey. “This special election is an important opportunity to help shape the future of your community – so, if you are in House District 12, make sure to get out and vote.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 12 includes portions of Cullman County.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

###

