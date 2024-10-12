Veteran Advocate Offers Uncommon Ways to Grow Retirement Portfolio

The IRA Café webinar series, hosted by American IRA, a self-directed IRA, is excited to feature a new guest - Chris Cornett on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for a special session at the IRA Café featuring Chris Cornett, co-founder and Managing Director of C&C Solutions. This expert-led webinar is designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools to approach your retirement planning with confidence. The live event will take place via Zoom on October 16, 2024, at Noon Eastern. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your financial literacy and take control of your retirement journey.Meet Chris Cornett: a dedicated family man committed to serving others, starting with his incredible wife, Caroline, who is the foundation of his life. Chris served in the U.S. Navy from 2001 to 2007 aboard the USS Guardian for three and a half years, followed by a tour on the USS Kearsarge. After his military service, he held various technical and leadership positions in the industrial maintenance sector. Chris earned his MBA from NC State University using the Montgomery Post 9/11 GI Bill and is a co-founder of C&C Property Solutions.Explore financial empowerment with the IRA Café, a dynamic webinar series by American IRA . Dive into the intricacies of self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) as our experts share valuable insights, strategies, and tips to help you navigate the evolving landscape of retirement planning. Whether you’re interested in traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, or other options, you’ll gain the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions.American IRA continuously offers fresh webinars each month, so be sure to visit our events page at americanira.com/events for the latest updates on in-person and virtual events. For direct assistance, feel free to call American IRA at 866-7500-IRA (472) or email Marketing@americanira.com.

