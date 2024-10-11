Governor Cooper Issues Executive Order to Support Child Care and Health Care Needs During Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

This week, Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order to allow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to better support state child care and health care needs as the state’s unprecedented response to Hurricane Helene continues. The Order implements new flexibilities regarding child care, public health, NC Medicaid, social services and vocational rehabilitation services to ensure affected North Carolinians have the health care resources and assistance they need in the wake of the storm.

“Hurricane Helene has had devastating effects on Western North Carolina, hurting health care access in many communities,” said Governor Cooper. “This Executive Order will make more health resources available to those affected as we continue to surge resources and aid into impacted areas.”

Executive Order 319 implements flexibility for several programs overseen and administered by the Department of Health and Human Services. The flexibilities will enable child care facilities and homes to re-open or continue to operate through the response and recovery of Hurricane Helene. Additionally, this Order will allow temporary waiver of regulations in public health, child welfare, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (“TANF”) and vocational rehabilitation services to ensure continuity of service and access to benefits. There are also flexibilities which will extend upcoming deadlines for required immunizations for school-aged children and required trainings for local health department personnel.

Executive Order 319 also allows NCDHHS to provide temporary regulatory flexibility for the NC Medicaid program due to the displacement and closure of critical healthcare and other local facilities. It directs NC Medicaid to create and review its clinical coverage policies to address needs to individuals in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Additionally, the Order permits the temporary waiver of certain regulations to enable flexibility in the administration of the Medicaid program during the State of Emergency.

The Order also allows NCDHHS to waive or modify the enforcement of several human services regulations governing foster care licensure and child welfare including in-person visits, physical settings and re-licensure. Additionally, this section addresses temporary waiver of regulatory constraints on certain Division of Aging programs including Special Assistance, In-Home Aide Services, Home Delivered Meals, and the Congregant Nutrition Program.

You can read Executive Order 319 here.

