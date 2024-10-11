CAE’s New Critical Thinking Resources Help Students Build and Practice their Higher-Order Skills

Nonprofit's new critical thinking skills instructional materials, paired with their performance-based assessments, further support the development of students’ higher-order skills and their career and academic success.



NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills, today announced the launch of its new Critical Thinking Skills Resources . In an era where critical thinking is among the most sought-after skills by employers, CAE is dedicated to equipping secondary and higher education institutions with tools to teach students the higher-order skills needed to thrive in today’s complex world.

"With the rate of technological change and the impact that has on the workforce, educators need to intentionally teach students the skills they’ll need to adapt and thrive,” stated Bob Yayac, CAE’s Chief Executive Officer. "We developed our Critical Thinking Skills Resources in response to high demand from educators to help them not only measure students’ critical thinking abilities but to actually build and develop their higher-order skills.”

CAE’s Critical Thinking Skills Resources include a Critical Thinking Framework to guide students through the steps of effective critical thinking and features a collection of engaging, real-world scenarios. The scenarios, integrated into the institution’s existing curriculum, provide students the opportunity to practice and strengthen their critical thinking abilities. Each scenario challenges students to solve a problem or make a recommendation. Using supplied reference materials, students must organize information, define the problem, address issues, consider and evaluate solutions, and recommend and defend a course of action.

One example scenario, “Bayville Commuter Rail,” immerses students in the role of a local elected official responding to the aftermath of a severe storm that has damaged critical infrastructure. Over the course of three classroom sessions, students analyze essential documents, engage in problem solving, and ultimately recommend a repair plan—an exercise that not only sharpens their analytical skills but also prepares them for real-world challenges.

CAE’s Critical Thinking Skills Resources are designed to support and enhance core curricula such that students receive deliberate practice with critical thinking and have the opportunity to apply what they’re learning in the classroom to real-world situations.

In addition to the scenarios, CAE provides all ancillary materials for faculty and students as well as professional development for instructors. Custom scenarios can be developed to more tightly align with existing educational models and curriculum.

"Our mission is to enhance students’ skills in the areas most valued by employers," said Doris Zahner, CAE’s Chief Academic Officer. "Through our performance-based assessments, we measure students' higher-order skills and areas where they need support. The integration of our new resources provides a comprehensive solution that equips students with the skills needed for success in both academics and their future careers."

Preview sample scenarios from the Critical Thinking Skills Resources by clicking here . For more information about CAE’s performance-based assessments and other services, visit www.cae.org .

About CAE

As a nonprofit whose mission is to help improve the academic and career outcomes of secondary and higher education students, CAE is the leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher-order skills and within subject areas.

Over the past 20 years, CAE has helped over 825,000 students globally understand and improve their proficiency in critical thinking, problem solving, and effective written communication. Additionally, CAE’s subject area assessments have helped millions of K12 students across the US. Supported by best practices in assessment development, administration and psychometrics, CAE’s performance-based assessments include the Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+). To learn more, please visit cae.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

