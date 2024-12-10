On This Page

Date: December 10 - 12, 2024 Day1: Tue, Dec 10 11:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET Day2: Wed, Dec 11 11:00 AM - 4:25 PM ET Day3: Thu, Dec 12 11:00 AM - 3:10 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

The primary goal of this clinical investigator training course is to provide participants with the essential knowledge and skills to conduct clinical trials effectively, ethically, and in accordance with regulatory standards. The course aims to prepare clinical investigators to conduct high-quality research that contributes to scientific knowledge and improves patient care.

Participants will acquire a practical understanding of:

FDA’s approach to trial design

Statistical issues in the analysis of trial data

Safety concerns in the development of medical products

Understanding preclinical information relevant to medical product development

Clinical investigator responsibilities

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This clinical investigator training course is intended for all stakeholders in the clinical trial enterprise including industry, academia, and regulators (both domestic and foreign). The agenda is designed for:

Clinical investigators

Health care professionals (physicians, nurses, pharmacists, other healthcare workers), and

Individuals involved in biomedical research and the development of drugs and biological products

TOPICS COVERED

Study design and protocol development

Biostatistics and data analysis

Ethical considerations

Safety considerations for clinical trials

Data management and integrity

Regulatory requirements and compliance

Innovations in trial design and implementation

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Understand key considerations for the design of clinical trials

Review statistical concepts relevant to the analysis and interpretation of clinical trial data

Explain the responsibilities of clinical investigators in the conduct of clinical trials

Understand FDA regulatory requirements and guidance related to the design and conduct of clinical trials

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

