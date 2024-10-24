Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner selected by the INTL GBPAP jury as Finalist, Global Best Practices Awards Program 2024

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent decades enhancing their textile care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's unique selling points, include their in-house, highly experienced artisans CINET is the global umbrella association for the professional textile care industry, representing 100 national associations, individual professional companies, research institutes, and international suppliers

CINET of the Global Professional Textile Care Best Practices Awards rewards Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner in the finalist Category of Retail Textile Cleaning

Our Mission – Since 1953, To be the nation’s most successful Couture Cleaner and to live up to our goals of providing true excellence through craftsmanship and Five Star Customer Service.” — Chuck Horst, President

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CINET International Selection Committee of the Global Professional Textile Care Best Practices Awards Program 2024 has decided to reward the application of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, established in 1953, as a Finalist for the Global Awards in the Category Retail Textile Cleaning.

This selection results from a jury of independent industry professionals evaluating over 100 applications from 30 countries.

As a FINALIST, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is invited to do a 3-minute presentation before the independent international GBPAP 2024 Jury at the final on November 8-9, next during the Texcare International Show in Frankfurt, Germany. At that occasion, some 50 companies in 3 categories will compete to be rewarded with the GLOBAL Overall Best Practices Award 2024, the GLOBAL Innovation Best Practices Award 2024, the GLOBAL Sustainable Best Practices Award 2024and the GLOBAL Entrepreneurial Best Practices Award 2024.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner:

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their textile care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's unique selling points, including their in-house, highly experienced artisans in their state-of-the-art processing facility, have solidified their position as the nation's leading service provider for all things couture—vintage costumes and apparel, handbags, bridal gowns, leathers, and more. Their team of experts and renowned masters has earned Margaret's reputation as "Rodeo Drive's Most Recommended." Visit margarets.com to experience our unparalleled service and expertise.

About CINET: It is the global umbrella association for the professional textile care industry, representing 100 national associations, individual professional companies, research institutes, and international suppliers. CINET was established 50 years ago from a merger between northern and southern European associations in Professional Textile Care. Today, CINET has a network of some 3.500 professionals and, via its members, some 750.000 companies worldwide. Further information can be found on the CINET website. Marianne Wennekes Email: cinet@cinet-online.com

