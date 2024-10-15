Second Chance Productions Announces Brand Partnerships Ahead of GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE: Theatrical Release

We’re proud to partner with brands that bring families together. With Ad Council, Langers, JCPenney, Zazzle, and Roblox, these partnerships amplify the heart of GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE.” — Amy Taylor, producer of GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Chance Productions is thrilled to announce several exciting partnerships in support of their upcoming animated family movie, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE, which will hit theaters nationwide on October 18, 2024.The film, featuring the voices of Susan Sarandon, Bill Nighy, Brooke Shields, Danny Trejo, Alicia Silverstone, and Al Franken, takes audiences on a journey filled with mischief, humor, and heart.To amplify the movie’s message of friendship, family, and safety, Second Chance Productions has partnered with the Ad Council, Langers Juice, JCPenney Portraits, Zazzle, and Roblox, each bringing unique activations and promotions to audiences nationwide.Ad Council - Child Passenger Safety CampaignThe Ad Council has teamed up with GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE to promote child car safety to audiences of all ages. This collaboration is perfectly aligned with the film's family-oriented themes, and encourages parents to make sure their kids are in the right seat for their age and size for every adventure.By combining the film's fun and adventurous storyline with an important safety message, the partnership aims to make a lasting impact on families across the country.The Ad Council has already distributed a GRACIE & PEDRO x Child Car Safety PSA, including a 30-second TV spot, to major media outlets across the country who will air the spot in donated media. The PSA campaign is also being promoted across social media platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube, ensuring that the child passenger safety message reaches a wide audience.Langers Juice - On-Pack Exclusive Movie-themed T-shirt OfferLangers Juice, a family-owned company known for its commitment to delivering high-quality, all-natural juices, is joining forces with GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE to refresh families and fuel their adventures. With a wide range of flavors crafted from the finest fruits, Langers has been a household name for over 50 years, providing nutritious and delicious juice options for every family occasion.As part of this collaboration, Langers Juice will bring the magic of GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE to stores nationwide with an exclusive on-pack movie promotion. Customers can purchase four 64-ounce bottles of Langers Juice and qualify for a special GRACIE & PEDRO T-shirt offer.This partnership brings the excitement directly into homes across the country, inspiring families to embark on their own adventures while savoring the refreshing taste of Langers Juice.JCPenney Portraits by LifetouchJCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch is sponsoring local screening events for GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE in five major markets: Dallas, TX; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; and Glendale/Phoenix, AZ. In addition to sponsoring these events, JCPenney Portraits will provide discount coupons for screening guests, as well as discount coupons for local shelters and other charitable organizations.Additionally, JCPenney Portraits will offer Family Photo Session Package Prize Coupons including a free photo session and digital album. These contributions will bring even more smiles to families during the holiday season by giving them a chance to capture cherished memories.Zazzle - Homepage Takeover and Custom MerchandiseOn-demand retail platform Zazzle is bringing GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE directly to fans through a specialized, custom line of merchandise. The Gracie & Pedro Zazzle store will feature unique, movie-inspired memorabilia, including apparel, home goods, decorative items, party gear, stationery, accessories, and more—all available for customization.Zazzle will feature a homepage event announcement, in support of the Gracie & Pedro store launch. This partnership will help fans further connect with the characters and themes of GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE through fun, personalized merchandise.Virtual Red Carpet Experience on RobloxSecond Chance Productions is breaking new ground with the launch of a virtual red carpet experience for GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE on Roblox. Now available on the gaming platform, this immersive event invites fans of all ages to celebrate the movie's release by stepping onto a glamorous Hollywood-style red carpet within the world of Roblox, ahead of the film's theatrical debut.Fans can customize their avatars with VIP outfits, hairstyles, and makeup before walking down the virtual red carpet, recreating the excitement and elegance of a real Hollywood premiere. Additionally, themed theaters packed with mini-games,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.