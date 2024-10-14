NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement and Product Release of Major(™) Hemp Derived THC Beverages

Major Hemp Derived THC Shots

With the production of Major(™) HD9 beverages, the brand will be available in many different territories throughout the United States.

Nevis Brands inc (OTCQB:NEVIF)

This is a seminal moment for the Major(™) brand which is now accessible to millions of consumers throughout the US and supports our strategy of making Major the #1 brand in the category” — John Kueber, CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --● The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Stash House Distribution to produce and distribute Major™ Hemp Derived THC Delta 9 (“HD9”) Beverages● The Company products are available for sale at https://goldfishdistro.com/collections/major ● With the production of Major(™) HD9 beverages, the brand will be available in many different territories throughout the United States.Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI, OTCQB: NEVIF) (“Nevis,” “Nevis Brands” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has executed a licensing agreement with JBS II LLC, doing business as “Stash House Brands” or “Stash House” based in Three Arrows, Oklahoma – to exclusively produce and distribute Hemp derived beverages under the Major(™) brand in the United States.Since Hemp Derived Delta 9 (“HD9”) is extracted from the hemp plant, this cannabinoid is legally permissible at the federal level under the Farm Bill, so long as products contain less than 0.3 percent THC on a dry-weight basis. Because of this, Major(™) HD9 products may be produced and distributed from a centralized location and shipped elsewhere in the United States where hemp derived beverages are not explicitly banned.The U.S. market for hemp-derived cannabinoids has increased over 1000% in just three years, growing from $200.5 million in sales 2020 to nearly $2.8 billion in 2023, according to cannabis data and analytics firm Brightfield Group.Major Shots are now available for purchase online at Stashhouse’s online store located at: https://goldfishdistro.com/collections/major . Goldfish acts as Stashhouse’s main online distribution outlet where Major is currently the only HD9 beverage available for sale.John Kueber, CEO of Nevis, commented:"This is a seminal moment for the Major(™) brand. Major was previously only available only through dispensaries in 11 States. The development of our hemp derived THC products will make Major accessible to millions of consumers throughout the US and supports our strategy of making Major the #1 brand in the category.“It will allow the Major brand to become accessible to millions of potential customers. In addition to online sales, HD9 products are being adopted in traditional retail locations such as liquor stores and smoke shops, and we see an opportunity for tremendous growth.”“We are again pleased to be working with Stashhouse on building out the Major(™) market footprint. The Goldfish internet retail store has already has generated thousands of HD9 customers for established products and we believe we are well positioned for success in both internet retail and wholesale markets”Stash House has licensed the full lineup of Major(™) and will lead with the production of Major (™) shots in Blueberry, Fruit Punch and Blackberry Lemonade. Over 5 million bottles of Major(™) have already been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across 11 states. Led by our flagship brand Major™ Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.ABOUT STASH HOUSEStash House ( www.stashhousedistro.com ) manufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of cannabis customers. They've solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash House's technology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers' fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash House from the rest of the market.CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - John Kueber - investors@nevisbrands.com - Tel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.