MethodHub Sponsors Inaugural Capital Women Cricket League

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub, a midsize software services company with operations in the US, Canada, India and Thailand is happy to sponsor the Inaugural version of the Capital Women 's Cricket League to be played across 3 grounds around the National Capital and Richmond, with a few players from Canada. This inaugural women's league promises to be a milestone for the promotion of women’s cricket in the region and a platform for aspiring female cricketers to showcase their talent."MethodHub has a history of sponsoring Women's Cricket events across the US over the last 3 years and has been very active in the development of women's cricket in the US. With the Women's T20 world cup under way in the UAE, the timing couldn't have been better as there is tremendous interest and enthusiasm for women's cricket worldwide. This is the seventh tournament which MethodHub has been associated with in the women's cricket circuit in the US, a fledgling market for women's cricket" said Aho Bilam , President and CEO of MethodHub."Women's cricket is at an early stage in the US and the platform provides a progressive, sporty and a path-breaking feel which is great for a software services company like MethodHub, Incidentally, we were an associate sponsor of the Texas Super Kings, in Major League Men's Cricket this year" said Karthik Leelasankar, Vice President, Business Operations, of MethodHub.The tournament, organized in partnership with the Central Virginia Cricket Association (CVCA), is designed to give players more opportunities to play locally, minimizing travel and providing a competitive environment. "The CWCL was born out of a desire to give women and girls in the National Capital area more opportunities to play, reducing the burden of heavy travel expenses while ensuring that talent is nurtured at the grassroots level. The tournament aims to grow year after year, eventually becoming a well-established part of the women’s cricket calendar" said Sree Mogulla of the CWCL organizing committee." Richmond’s cricket grounds have previously been recognized for hosting successful tournaments, such as the Memorial Day event. The well-maintained grounds and supportive local community make it an ideal location for CWCL to debut. With plans to grow this league into an annual event, Richmond is now at the forefront of women’s cricket development in the region" said Madhava Patibandla of the CWCL organizing committee."We are glad that MethodHub has chosen to sponsor the inaugural event and I am sure this is the start of a long term association" said Raja Sekhar Divakaruni of the CWCL organizing committee.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a US-based software services company which focuses on Cloud Services, Data Engineering, ERP/CRM integration and Cyber security. With over 600 employees globally and over 30 established clients, MethodHub has US offices in Orlando, Atlanta and Houston with plans to expand to the North East and the West Coast. ISO9001 and IS27001 certified for its major locations, MethodHub is on the path to getting certified for SOC2 and HIPAA compliances.About CWCL:Coach Chita Nilak, along with the organizing committee comprising Madhava Patibandla, Raja Sekhar Divakaruni, and Sree Mogulla has brought the vision of the Capital Women Cricket League (CWCL) to life. Partnering with the Central Virginia Cricket Association (CVCA) and with the support of Zulfi Khan for securing the Richmond grounds, this inaugural tournament is a major milestone for women's cricket in the region.

