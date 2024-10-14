New Albany LC Rheumatology Office Welcomes Dr. Charles Moore to Staff

Dr. Charles Moore at LC Rheumatology in New Albany, IN LCR New Albany Staff Lake Cumberland Rheumatology in New Albany, IN LC Rheumatology Care Centers for Auto-Immune and Rheumatologic Disorders

The Central Kentucky-founded rheumatology and infusion center is excited to offer Dr. Charles Moore’s services to Southern Indiana residents.

NEW ALBANY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the New Albany, Indiana branch of Lake Cumberland Rheumatology opened, it was the first expansion of the rheumatology and auto-immune care company outside of Kentucky. It aimed to expand the treatment area and provide necessary medical services to those with rheumatologic conditions. With their success, they have welcomed a new rheumatologist, Dr. Charles Moore.Dr. Moore brings several years of experience in different medical fields to LCR. He began his medical career attending medical school and completing his residency training at the University of Louisville. For several years, he served as a hospitalist in Evansville, IN before completing his subspecialty training in rheumatology at Vanderbilt University. Prior to joining LC Rheumatology, he was on staff in the rheumatology division at the University of Louisville and with Norton Healthcare.ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGYLC Rheumatology has been a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company since 2009. Founded in central Kentucky, they have grown to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can now find an office in:-- New Albany, IN-- Bowling Green, KY-- London, KY-- Owensboro, KY-- Somerset, KY-- Lexington, KYIn addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers X-rays, cutting-edge infusion therapies, and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:-- Rheumatoid Arthritis-- Psoriatic Arthritis-- Ankylosing Spondylitis-- Osteoarthritis-- Lupus-- Gout-- Scleroderma-- Vasculitis-- Fibromyalgia-- Osteoporosis-- Sjӧrgen’s Syndrome-- PolymyositisIf you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment CONTACTNew Albany3897 Charlestown RoadNew Albany, IN 47150Phone Number: (502) 495-3665Fax: (502) 874-5536Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pmBowling Green340 New Towne DrBowling Green, KY 42103Phone Number: (270) 257-4217Fax: (270) 257-4040Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmOwensboro3400 New Hartford Road,Owensboro, KY 42303Phone Number: (270) 310-8015Fax: (270) 310-8115Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8am-4pmLondon1675 South Main StLondon, KY 40741Phone Number: (606) 266-8266Fax: (606) 266-8300Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm | Friday: 8am-12pmSomerset26 Oxford WaySomerset, KY 42503Phone Number: (606) 802-2300Fax: (606) 802-2400Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm | Friday: 8am-12pmLexington101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350Lexington, KY 40509Phone Number: (859) 654-0160Fax: (859) 712-9273Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.