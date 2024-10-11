One Month Left to Register with FEMA

HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you reside in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga or Union County and are looking for federal help to recover from losses you suffered during Tropical Storm Debby August 8-9, you have one month to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA provides eligible homeowners and renters with disaster assistance grants under the Individuals and Households Program (IHP). As of the close of business October 10, FEMA had granted over $4.9 million to eligible applicants. However, you will only know you are eligible if you register by FEMA’s November 12, 2024 deadline.

Remember that registering with state, volunteer or religious agencies won’t make you eligible for federal disaster funds. Only registering with FEMA can do that, and it is a simple process. There are four ways to do it:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . The Helpline is staffed by multilingual operators from 7 a.m. to midnight EST. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

. The Helpline is staffed by multilingual operators from 7 a.m. to midnight EST. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service. Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Visit one of the three Disaster Recovery Centers operating in the state for in-person help. The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and are located at: Lycoming County, Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 East Route 973 Highway, Cogan Station; Potter County, Penn-York Retreat Center,266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses. Closing permanently October 16 at 6 p.m. Tioga County, Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple Street, Westfield.



FEMA cannot return you to your pre-disaster situation. Its grants are meant to help a resident bring the home to a safe, sanitary and habitable state. If home repair is not your issue, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance under other categories. Our best advice: register with FEMA and find out.

