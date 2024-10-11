Minister Dion George and Deputy Ministers Bernice Swarts and Narend Singh brief media on the 100 Days in Office, 15 Oct

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, and Deputy Ministers, Ms. Bernice Swarts and Mr. Narend Singh, will brief the media on their 100 days in offices on Tuesday, 15 October 2024 at the GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town.

The Minister and Deputy Ministers will reflect on the milestones of the work they have done since their appointment to lead the Department by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa. The President appointed Minister Dr George, Deputy Minister Swarts and Deputy Minister Singh on 03 July 2024, to lead the Department under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Venue: GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

To RSVP please contact, Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za.

For media enquiries, contact Thobile Molobi on 071 468 5198 / Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197