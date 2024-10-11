The “It’s Fall-ier in PA Swagon” is On the Road to Promote Pennsylvania as The Great American Getaway

The mobile experiential tour is traveling through the Commonwealth, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. over the next four weeks to inspire fall travel to Pennsylvania.

Priceline recently named Bucks County the top destination in the United States for leaf watching.

Yardley, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) launched the “It’s Fall-ier in PA Swagon” to demonstrate why Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway is the ultimate destination for fall enthusiasts. The Swagon is a classic hay wagon and rustically designed trailer that will provide an immersive experience to evoke the scents and sights of fall in Pennsylvania.

Announced September 23, the Visit PA “It’s Fall-ier in PA” campaign is leaning into Pennsylvania’s premier position as the place to experience the very best of autumn — from unrivaled fall foliage and the nation’s most historical haunts to the season’s best scents and treats. On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro promoted fall travel in Pennsylvania by visiting Black Moshannon State Park – one of 124 free state parks in Pennsylvania – and unveiled new color-correcting viewfinders to help colorblind and color deficient visitors view the best fall foliage in the nation.

“We’re excited to take Pennsylvania’s fabulous fall season on the road to encourage and inspire more people to experience all that the Commonwealth has to offer,” said DCED Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan. “Fall travel is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and contributes significantly to the $76.7 billion impact that tourism generates for the Commonwealth. Our “It’s Fall-ier in PA Swagon” will help entice the millions who live within a four-hour drive of the Commonwealth to discover why they should plan their perfect fall getaway in Pennsylvania.”

The Swagon kicked off its journey today at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County with an official Corn Stalk Cutting Ceremony. It will continue its journey through November 11, making stops this weekend at festivals in Bethlehem and Jim Thorpe in Pennsylvania, then continuing through New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The “It’s Fall-ier in PA Swagon” is the quintessential symbol for Pennsylvania’s most popular season. The classic and rustic hay wagon is easy to spot with its autumn hues, plump pumpkins and dangling corn husks. Visitors will enjoy an immersive experience with samples of tasty Pennsylvania-made treats, updates on peak fall foliage in many of the state’s regions, and the aroma of seasonal scents wafting from custom-made candles. The Swagon will also have a photo booth so visitors can capture their experience and have a chance to win custom-designed autumn swag and an overnight stay in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

You can follow the Swagon’s journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Learn more about the “It’s Fall-ier in Pennsylvania” campaign on the Visit PA website or Instagram.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #