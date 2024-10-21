HackerNoon’s ‘Startups of the Year’ Now Accepting Company Nominations in Web3 Category

Featured Image for HackerNoon's Startups of the Year 2024 for the Web3 category

HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 1,200 startups in the Web3 category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the independent technology publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024’s Web3 category are now open.HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven voting event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Web3, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 1,200 startups in the Web3 category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon.com/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Web3 sub industries such as Blockchain, DeFi, and Decentralization.The Web3 category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Notion Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“HackerNoon provides comprehensive coverage of the Web3 industry as it evolves. Our Tech Categories include a dedicated Web3 page that features timely and evergreen articles on topics such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, DApps, DeFi, and more. It’s also why we produced the Web2.5 documentary, which explores the past, present, and future of the internet,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke.“Startups are the heartbeat of Notion. We build for them and with them, constantly iterating on tools that empower them to focus on innovation and creativity. We are proud of this partnership with HackerNoon and excited to support the next generation of groundbreaking companies,” said Anastasia Crew, Head of Notion for Startups.Nominate and vote for your favorite Web3 companies here If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Web3 Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon.com/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About NotionNotion is the connected workspace that allows teams to easily share documents, take notes, manage projects, and organize knowledge—all in one place. Users can create and customize beautiful documents, roadmaps, knowledge bases, and more, helping them work smarter and faster. Notion is trusted and loved by a global community of individual users, startups, and enterprises, including companies like Pixar, Headspace, Codeacademy, Loom, Vanta, and Clay.

