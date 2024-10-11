CSH, Georgia Department of Community Affairs announce 2024-2025 Supportive Housing Institute teams

Atlanta, Ga. (October 11, 2024) – Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH), a national nonprofit intermediary and Community Development Financial Institution, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) have announced the selected participants in the state’s inaugural Supportive Housing Institute. Five teams and two groups of individual entities representing housing developers and service providers were selected after a competitive application process.

This year marks the inaugural Georgia Supportive Housing Institute, a signature CSH program designed to kick start affordable and supportive housing development throughout the state. The rigorous Institute curriculum covers a number of topics for developing multi-family properties including design concepts, securing funding, ongoing operations, and service delivery. Georgia joins several other states that have leveraged the Institute to advance affordable and supportive housing in their communities. The Georgia Supportive Housing Institute is fully funded by the HOME American Rescue Plan Program.

“Executing our common vision to increase cross-sector collaboration and access to housing and services across Georgia, we are excited to partner with DCA to enhance the capacity and knowledge needed for successful supportive housing development”, said Deirdre Bolden, CSH Southeast Director. “The intention shown by the first Georgia Institute teams to learn and develop quality supportive housing represents a commitment to serving our neighbors and is a transformative step to address the needs of our underserved residents across the state.”

“The launch of the Supportive Housing Institute marks a significant milestone in DCA and CSH’s efforts to address the affordable housing crisis in Georgia,” said Philip Gilman, DCA Deputy Commissioner of Housing Assistance and Development. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to ensuring that every Georgian has the opportunity to thrive in safe, affordable housing.”

According to the 2023 National Low Income Housing Coalition Out of Reach report, residents that are currently working at a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour would have to work 140 hours each week to afford a modest 1-bedroom rental home at Fair Market Rent. The report asserts that Georgia has 543,837 rental households that are at 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

Supportive housing combines quality affordable housing with community-based support services that help people with additional needs to live with stability, autonomy, and dignity. Teams will also be able to apply for CSH’s Community Investment loan products designed to guide developers through the pre-development process.

In addition, each lead organization participating in the Institute can apply for funding through DCA’s Housing Tax Credit Program and subject to discretion by DCA, an anticipated Supportive Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity, where Institute participation provides points in the scoring.

Furthermore, for the first time in a CSH Institute – representatives from developers, service providers and property managers – applied and have been allowed to participate. Forming conceptual teams from these unconnected entities, representatives can glean information from the institute and make useful connections.

Below is a list of organizations and individual entities participating in this year’s Institute:

Team 1

Team Lead & Developer The Paces Foundation, Inc./Paces Preservation Partners, LLC Development Consultant The Kelsey Property Manager Envolve Communities Service Provider Claratel Behavioral Health Community Collaborator Better Living Together

Team 2

Team Lead & Developer Gorman & Company, LLC Property Manager Gorman & Company, LLC Service Provider HOPE Atlanta Community Partner/ CoC Representative Partners for HOME

Team 3

Team Lead Athens Homeless Coalition Developer & Property Manager Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. Real Estate Consultant Athens Downtown Development Authority Housing Consultant Athens Housing Authority Service Provider Advantage Behavioral Health Community Collaborator Exclusive Mindz

Team 4

Team Lead & Service Provider Georgia Mountain Women’s Center, Inc. / Circle of Hope Developer Tapestry Development Group Property Manager PHASE Housing Management Community Collaborator Circle of Hope

Team 5

Developer Zimmerman Properties Southeast Property Manager Wilhoit Properties Service Provider Veterans Empowerment Organization

Individual entities participating and learning as conceptual teams include representatives from the following organizations:

Community Friendship, Inc.

Covenant House Georgia, Inc. (CHGA)

LDG Development, LLC

National Church Residences

Porch and Square

The Boyce L. Ansley School

Volunteers of America Southeast

Zion Hill Community Development Corporation

About CSH

CSH (Corporation for Supportive Housing) advances affordable and accessible housing aligned with services by advocating for effective policies and funding, equitably investing in communities, and strengthening the supportive housing field. Since our founding in 1991, CSH has been the only national nonprofit intermediary focused solely on increasing the availability of supportive housing. Over the course of our work, we have created more than 467,600 units of affordable and supportive housing and distributed over $1.5 billion in loans and grants. Our workforce is central to accomplishing this work. We employ approximately 180 people across 30 states and U.S. Territories. As an intermediary, we do not directly develop or operate housing but center our approach on collaboration with a wide range of people, partners, and sectors. For more information, visit www.csh.org.