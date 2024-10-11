TDOT AWARDS FIRST PROGRESSIVE DESIGN-BUILD CONTRACT ACCELERATING HURRICANE HELENE RECOVERY

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded the State's inaugural Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to expedite the reconstruction of two bridges destroyed by Hurricane Helene. This innovative project will focus on rebuilding the Nolichucky River bridges along SR-107 in Greene County and SR-81 in Washington County, with a target date to open both bridges to traffic in June 2025.

Made possible by the Transportation Modernization Act, the PDB approach is a contracting method involving a Design-Build Team (Contractor and Designer) early in project development fostering collaboration, allowing for acceleration through overlapping and concurrent activities, and promoting improved project risk management and cost control.

“We passed the Transportation Modernization Act in partnership with the General Assembly to ensure TDOT could effectively meet Tennessee's transportation needs without new taxes or debt," said Gov. Bill Lee. "I'm proud that we have the resources available to swiftly respond to the urgent needs of communities severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

Replacement of the SR-107 and SR-81 bridges over the Nolichucky River is critical to Greene and Washington County residents, as they provide connectivity between the Greeneville, Jonesborough, and Erwin communities. The design is proactively being developed in close concert with the contractor who is providing feedback on decisions as they are made. This collaborative approach allows for faster decision-making and greater clarity of any schedule, cost, or risk impact. The contractor is also already beginning to prepare multiple work packages that will allow for early project site cleanup, removal of remaining bridge pieces, site preparation for construction, and acquisition of long lead items, such as bridge beams, all of which aid in accelerating the schedule.

“This has been a challenging time for many, with entire communities cut off from essential resources,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are working diligently to keep them connected and are thankful for the authority to utilize this alternative method to accelerate recovery efforts. TDOT is committed to helping citizens return to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastation caused by the hurricane.”

Project construction cost estimates are identified, developed, and refined as the design progresses. This approach reduces the risk of project overruns and schedule delays. This PDB method is the same approach used by Florida Department of Transportation to rebuild Sanibel Causeway Bridge after the Causeway was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Project Timeline:

· Contractors were invited to propose on September 30, 2024, at 2 p.m., within 72 hours of Helene’s impact. Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. was awarded the contract on October 2, 2024.

· Survey and Design are actively underway, and additional safety measures are being installed. Preparation to mobilize for early project site cleanup and removal of remaining bridge pieces within Right-of-Way (ROW) is also underway.

· Construction is expected to begin in January 2025, and the current target to reopen both bridges to traffic is June 23, 2025.

· Planned final project completion is scheduled for August 2025.