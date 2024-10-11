Atlanta, GA – Georgia residents in certain counties who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in September 2024 now have additional time to report food lost due to power outages caused by Hurricane Helene.

SNAP recipients residing in one of the below 61 counties affected by Hurricane Helene have until Oct. 25, 2024, to file forms requesting a replacement of food lost due to storm-related power outages. Recipients must have been without power for four or more hours to qualify.

SNAP recipients who live in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox, and Wilkes counties have until Oct. 25, 2024, to request replacement of their SNAP benefits.

The Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) sought the deadline extension to help low-income families, many of whom were displaced from their homes for several days, feed their families as they recover from the storm.

Recipients whose food was lost due to a power outage caused by Hurricane Helene can electronically fill out and submit the Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) through the DFCS website. Customers can also print out a PDF version of the form or obtain a copy at their local DFCS office and submit it in person or via mail. To locate a county DFCS office, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/locations. Please note, some DFCS offices are affected by power outages or storm damage. A list of current office closures is posted here.

Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene are encouraged to monitor the Georgia DHS website and social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and X) for timely updates, as well as visit the Salvation Army website for a list of feeding locations and the American Red Cross website for shelters.