Atlanta, GA – Georgians in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene can pre-register for assistance to feed their families under a temporary program called the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) supported by the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). D-SNAP is being run in four phases. Phase 4 will begin on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Phase 4 is the last phase of the D-SNAP program for Hurricane Helene, and the program will end on Nov. 23, 2024.

D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance in the form of a one-time payment to low-to-moderate income households who lost income or sustained property damage following a disaster. To qualify for D-SNAP, Georgians must:

Live or work in one of the counties declared by FEMA for Individual and Public Assistance at the time of the disaster

Not currently receive food assistance through the regular SNAP program

Have suffered a disaster-related loss to property or income, including incurring expenses related to the disaster

Provide proof of identity for the head of household and authorized representative (if applicable)

Meet financial eligibility requirements

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not apply.

The D-SNAP sites for Phase 4 will serve Appling, Bulloch, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, and Wheeler counties and are listed below.

Site name: Hours of operation: Dates: Address: Counties served: Dublin Civitan Fairground 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-Nov. 23, 2024 2503 GA 257, Dublin, GA 31021 Johnson, Dodge, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Treutlen, and Wheeler Lyons Community Church (formerly Lyons United Methodist Church) 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-Nov. 23, 2024 126 East Wesley Avenue, Lyons GA, 30436 Appling, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs, and Wayne National Guard Armory 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-Nov. 23, 2024 815 Fortner Road, Metter GA, 30439 Bulloch, Candler, and Evans

Completing the Pre-Registration

Households who live or work in Phase 4 counties may pre-register only during their designated disaster benefit period and may be asked to provide additional proof to determine eligibility. Early pre-registration for Phase 4 households will begin on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, and end on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Pre-registration will continue through the duration of Phase 4. Paper applications will also be available at D-SNAP sites. Once a phase has passed, residents will no longer be eligible to apply.

The pre-registration form can be found on gateway.ga.gov. Applicants will need to create an account to pre-register. Households may pre-register with just their name, address, and signature at any point during pre-registration by clicking on the "Sign & Submit" button. However, DHS encourages applicants to answer as many questions as they can before submitting the pre-registration form.

Households should be prepared to provide the following information:

Name, date of birth, and Social Security number (if applicable) for each household member

Permanent residential address, temporary address, and/or mailing address

Proof of identification, such as a driver's license or state-issued ID

Amount of disaster-related expenses incurred during the disaster period

Amount of income for each household member

Amount of household resources, to include cash on hand or savings

Pre-registering for D-SNAP online is only the first step. Households must also complete an interview to determine their eligibility and finalize the D-SNAP application process. Households must be represented by either the head of household or an authorized representative.



Eligibility for the program requires an in-person or telephonic interview. Georgians must complete the in-person interview at a designated D-SNAP site, send an authorized representative to do so, or complete the interview over the phone.



To pre-register and complete a telephonic interview, D-SNAP applicants who live or work in the Phase 4 counties can call 833-DSNAP-GA (833-376-2742) beginning Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. The D-SNAP Virtual Call Center will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To manage call volume and in-person wait times, Phase 4 applicants are asked to call or visit a D-SNAP site location on the below assigned day based on their last name:

Nov. 18, 2024: A-F

Nov. 19, 2024: G-L

Nov. 20, 2024: M-R

Nov. 21, 2024: S-Z

Nov. 22, 2024: Open to all Phase 4 applicants

Nov. 23, 2024: Open to all Phase 4 applicants

For more information on the program, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/d-snap.

