ATLANTA – Georgia residents who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in September can report food lost due to power outages related to Hurricane Helene.

To request replacement benefits, eligible SNAP recipients must report the loss of food to the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) and complete a Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) verifying the amount of food loss. Customers who were affected have 10 days from the date of the food loss occurrence to request a replacement for food lost during storm-related power outages that lasted four hours or more.

Customers can electronically fill out and submit the Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) through the Department of Human Services (DHS) website. Customers can also print out a PDF version of the form or obtain a copy at their local DFCS office and submit it in person or via mail. To locate a county DFCS office, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/locations. Some DFCS offices are affected by power outages or storm damage. A list of current office closures is posted here.

“Thousands of Georgians are coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. While they face many challenges, we want to ensure they can continue to feed their families as they work to restore their lives and homes,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “We have a number of ways for SNAP customers to request replacement benefits, and DHS stands ready to assist our communities in the days ahead.”

For additional information and timely updates, please visit dhs.georgia.gov.