Drug smuggling schemes through IAH up in smoke: CBP hits 293 kilograms of marijuana in separate seizures

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) disrupted two separate marijuana smuggling operations last week, seizing loads of 241.92 and 51.08 kilograms. Both shipments were bound for the U.K.

The larger of the two seizures took place October 2nd thanks to the investigative work of CBP’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET), Advanced Targeting Unit (ATU), and CBP Narcotics Detection Canine Team. The nearly 242 kilograms of drugs were seized from an outbound air cargo shipment destined for England. The shipment, which contained 371 vacuum-sealed pouches of marijuana in eight separate boxes, was manifested as beauty equipment headed to Manchester, U.K.

Just two days later, CBP discovered the second significant drug shipment on a flight bound for London Heathrow Airport from an inspection conducted of the checked baggage. The result was the discovery of 100 vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana of just over 51 kilograms.

The investigation into these two large-scale marijuana seizures is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

CBP seized 167,000 kilograms of marijuana in 2024 and 150,000 kilograms in 2023.

Marijuana remains a significant drug of abuse across the United States. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the short-term effects of marijuana abuse include problems with memory and learning, distorted perception, difficulty in thinking and problem-solving, and loss of coordination. The effect of marijuana on perception and coordination are responsible for serious impairments in learning, associative processes, and driving abilities. Marijuana smokers experience serious health problems such as bronchitis, emphysema, and bronchial asthma. Extended use may cause suppression of the immune system. Withdrawal from chronic use of high doses of marijuana causes physical signs including headache, shakiness, sweating, and stomach pains and nausea.