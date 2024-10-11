TACC Developments Supports Transitional Housing Efforts in Pickering with DARS Partnership on World Homelessness Day

TACC Developments Logo From left to right: Alana De Gasperis, Ken Rovinelli, Linda Cook, David Pickles, Maurice Brenner, Margaret Eskins and Silvio De Gasperis From left to right: Tito-Dante Marimpietri, Silvio De Gasperis, Alana De Gasperis, David Pickles, Ken Rovinelli, Mara Nagy, Maurice Brenner, Abdullah Mir and Duncan Webster

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark partnership, TACC Developments has leased a property, within its Cherrywood Greenbelt lands in the City of Pickering, to community group Dedicated Advocacy Resource Support (DARS), providing transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.On October 10, 2024, World Homelessness Day, TACC Developments and DARS held a special event to celebrate the opening of a farmhouse, marking a significant step forward in addressing homelessness in the region. This milestone highlights the impact of collaboration between private developers and community organizations to create meaningful change.Initially, the property was to be leased for a nominal fee, covering only the cost of property taxes. However, during the event, TACC Developments made an announcement that it will be covering the property taxes for the next 10 years — a donation valued at $70,000. This means that the $7,000 per year that DARS would have had to pay can now be allocated to help support all the group’s initiatives. This announcement underscores TACC’s commitment to community support and addressing the growing need for housing solutions in the Durham Region.Alana De Gasperis, representing TACC Developments, spoke at the event: “At TACC Developments, we believe that building communities goes beyond developing land; it is about the people within those communities. Today’s announcement, on World Homelessness Day, is an exciting way to celebrate and bring awareness to the great work DARS has done in the community to assist and alleviate the suffering of people who are currently experiencing homelessness.” She continued, “TACC remains committed to supporting the community and addressing the growing need for housing solutions in the Durham region.”The newly leased farmhouse accommodates up to seven individuals, each with their own private room, offering a safe and supportive environment as they prepare to transition to permanent housing in the future. This initiative aligns with DARS’ mission to provide essential services to vulnerable individuals. It also marks a significant milestone in Pickering’s response to homelessness.Pickering Ward 1 Regional Councillor Maurice Brenner stated, “Thank you, TACC Developments, who recognized the need and our vision for Canada’s first transitional housing through an agricultural lens. Through your generosity, along with our community and government partners, seven individuals who were previously without housing now have a place to call home.”In 2021, a survey of Canadian households revealed that over 1 in 10 (11.2%) Canadians, or approximately 1,690,000 people , reported having experienced some form of homelessness in their lifetime. In Ontario, homelessness is an ongoing and significant issue, with many families and individuals struggling to find stable housing. According to Durham Region’s By-Name List, 786 people are experiencing homelessness as of August 2024. The By-Name List is a real-time updated record of people experiencing homelessness in Durham Region who consent to receiving support. Initiatives, like this one by TACC Developments, are crucial in combatting the growing housing need within the region.TACC Group of Companies Founder, President and CEO Silvio De Gasperis remarked, “Supporting DARS in their mission to provide transitional housing is part of our commitment to building stronger communities and addressing real challenges faced by those in need.”Margaret Eskins, representing DARS, added, “TACC made this dream possible. Thanking them is not nearly enough. Since TACC and DARS share a vision of compassionate, meaningful and sustainable housing, we have changed the lives of seven individuals. We hope to further our relationship with this forward-thinking developer.”About TACC DevelopmentsEstablished in 2004, TACC Developments evolved from TACC Construction and has quickly become one of the GTA’s leaders in land development and community building. TACC Developments’ roots in construction have provided a fundamental foundation for the planning, development and building of 22 high-quality and resilient mixed-use communities across the GTA, which includes 30,000 homes and the associated parks, schools, commercial and employment areas. TACC Developments is a passionate and innovative leader in the development industry, and its approach to community building has led to a well-earned reputation for integrity and trust among stakeholders, clients and partners. Giving back and supporting the community are integral to the company’s operations, which is reflected in its partnerships and initiatives throughout the GTA Region.

