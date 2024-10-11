Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,293 in the last 365 days.

Ramsey County Courthouse is Closed Today

 Ramsey County courthouse is closed today, October 11, 2024 due to power outages. Please contact the clerk of court office at 701-662-1309 or Juvenile Court at 701-662-1307 for emergencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ramsey County Courthouse is Closed Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more