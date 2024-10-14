SC Capital Holding Pledges to Build New Orphanage Facility in Kenya and Support 64 Children

Mr Chaabani having a discution with the Orphanage's founder Mrs Pamela And Manager Mrs Madlene Orphanage kids having big smiles on their faces after opening their gifts Mr Simo Chaabani at the current Nairobi orphanage

After meeting these children, we immediately knew that we could not walk away without making a lasting impact.” — CEO Mr. Simo Chaabani, SC Capital Holding

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SC Capital Holding, a Switzerland-based investment firm, has pledged to support the "Hope for Children Kenya" orphanage. CEO Mr. Simo Chaabani has committed to building a new orphanage facility in Nairobi, significantly expanding the space and resources available for the 64 children currently in the center's care. This initiative comes after a personal visit to the orphanage, where Mr. Chaabani was profoundly moved by the staff's dedication and the children's resilience.

The orphanage, which has been a beacon of hope for vulnerable children in Nairobi, is managed by two remarkable women: Pamela, the founder, and Madlene, the current manager. Pamela’s vision led to the creation of the orphanage, which provides not only shelter but also vital services such as food,

education, and medical treatment for children in need. Madlene has continued this mission with unwavering dedication, managing the daily operations and ensuring the well-being of every child.

During a business trip to Kenya, Mr. Chaabani, accompanied by his driver and assistant, visited the orphanage on a personal mission to give back to the local community. SC Capital Holding had arranged for donations to be delivered from Europe, bringing smiles to the faces of the children. However, it was

the encounter with one child in particular that deeply affected Mr. Chaabani.

Among the children, Caleb, an orphan with cerebral palsy, stood out for his infectious joy and positive spirit. Despite his challenges, Caleb greeted Mr. Chaabani and his team with what Mr. Chaabani described as "the biggest smile I have ever seen on a child's face." This moment of connection left a

lasting impression on the CEO, who reflected on how Caleb’s gratitude and happiness offered a profound lesson in resilience and perspective.

"No matter how difficult your circumstances, there is always someone facing greater challenges," Mr. Chaabani noted. "Caleb reminded me of the importance of gratitude and that we, as a company, must never turn away from opportunities to help. After meeting these children, we immediately knew that we could not walk away without making a lasting impact. The orphanage is so special because it takes charge not only of kids but also of kids with special needs. "

Following this visit, SC Capital Holding pledged ongoing support for the orphanage, beginning with substantial cash donations to cover the children’s yearly expenses, including food, education, and medical care. Mr. Chaabani also announced plans to purchase a plot of land and construct a new, larger

facility for the orphanage. The new building will offer the children more space to learn, grow, and thrive, fulfilling the long-term vision of Hope for Children Kenya to provide a nurturing environment for some of the most vulnerable members of society.

The commitment is more than just financial. Mr. Chaabani expressed admiration and gratitude to Pamela and Madlene for their tireless efforts in managing the orphanage, calling them "brave women" who have dedicated their lives to improving the futures of the children under their care. Their story of

perseverance and compassion, coupled with SC Capital’s promise of support, sets a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can foster meaningful change in communities.

SC Capital Holding’s partnership with the orphanage marks the beginning of a new chapter for Hope for Children Kenya. The expansion of the facility, coupled with consistent financial support, aims to provide stability and growth for the children. It reflects the company’s commitment to social responsibility, aligning with its core values of giving back to communities in need.

