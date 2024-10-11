1840 & Company Named 3rd Fastest-Growing Company by Kansas City Business Journal

1840 & Company logo

1840 & Company logo

1840 & Company ranks 3rd in KC Business Journal’s Fast 50, driven by its rapid transition from outsourcing to local staffing and remote workforce solutions.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1840 & Company, a global provider of outsourcing and staffing solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the 3rd fastest-growing company in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal.

The prestigious ranking, part of the annual "Fast 50" list, highlights 1840 & Company’s rapid growth, driven by its transition from a Philippines-based call center to a global staffing leader.

“Our ‘aha moment’ came when we recognized the global demand for diverse roles,” said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO and Founder of 1840 & Company. “The shift to remote work during the pandemic accelerated our ability to meet this demand, allowing us to expand rapidly.”

As a local-to-global staffing and outsourcing provider, 1840 & Company empowers businesses to hire talent across 150 countries, reducing costs while accelerating growth. The company’s agility and innovative approach to workforce management have made it a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations.

“We’re honored to be recognized in the Fast 50 list, and this achievement underscores the hard work and commitment of our team,” DiGiorgio said.

For more information on 1840 & Company’s services, visit www.1840andco.com.

Jay Douglas
1840 & Company
jayd@1840andco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

1840 & Company Named 3rd Fastest-Growing Company by Kansas City Business Journal

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jay Douglas
1840 & Company jayd@1840andco.com
Company/Organization
1840 & Company
5440 West 110th Street, Building 2, Suite 300
Overland Park, Kansas, 66211
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

1840 & Company is a global business process outsourcing and remote teams provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, USA. From pre-seed to post-IPO, they help growing companies of all sizes solve significant staffing and skills shortfalls within a global competency model. With flexible hiring options via traditional outsourcing, vetted freelancing, and direct placement, 1840 delivers comprehensive talent solutions tailored to your needs. Operating in scale from 7+ countries with the ability to hire in 150 different countries, 1840 serves as a seamless extension of your HR department.

Visit Website

More From This Author
1840 & Company Named 3rd Fastest-Growing Company by Kansas City Business Journal
1840 & Company Expands into Healthcare Staffing with New Local and Outsourcing Solutions
1840 & Company Unveils AI Global Talent Cloud: A New Approach to Streamline Remote Recruitment & Speed Up Hiring
View All Stories From This Author