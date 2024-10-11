1840 & Company Named 3rd Fastest-Growing Company by Kansas City Business Journal

1840 & Company logo

1840 & Company ranks 3rd in KC Business Journal's Fast 50, driven by its rapid transition from outsourcing to local staffing and remote workforce solutions.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1840 & Company, a global provider of outsourcing and staffing solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the 3rd fastest-growing company in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal The prestigious ranking, part of the annual "Fast 50" list, highlights 1840 & Company’s rapid growth, driven by its transition from a Philippines-based call center to a global staffing leader.“Our ‘aha moment’ came when we recognized the global demand for diverse roles,” said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO and Founder of 1840 & Company. “The shift to remote work during the pandemic accelerated our ability to meet this demand, allowing us to expand rapidly.”As a local-to-global staffing and outsourcing provider, 1840 & Company empowers businesses to hire talent across 150 countries, reducing costs while accelerating growth. The company’s agility and innovative approach to workforce management have made it a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations.“We’re honored to be recognized in the Fast 50 list, and this achievement underscores the hard work and commitment of our team,” DiGiorgio said.For more information on 1840 & Company’s services, visit www.1840andco.com

