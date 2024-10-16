New App Increases Consumer Access to Locally Grown Fresh Produce and Eggs

Tony Urso, Founder, FreshLocal Marketplace introduces the app that will connect gardeners and egg producers with their neighbors who want to purchase fresh goods.

App Connects consumers with home-grown fresh produce and eggs

Retail produce is sprayed with chemicals, picked before it reaches its nutritional potential, travels up to 1500 miles to store, and it’s expensive. FreshLocal gives people a fresh alternative.” — Tony Urso

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of FreshLocal Marketplace – a free app that enables users to search for, and find local produce, eggs and farmstand items for sale by area growers and producers.The app can be compared to Facebook Marketplace, but with a niche focus on fresh products for sale. Gardeners can list their home-grown fruits, vegetables, eggs, and other farmstand products, while consumers can locate sellers through the app and purchase directly from people in their community.The app is free to search and list products. FreshLocal Founder, Anthony Urso, a hobby gardener outside of Charlotte, NC says his goal is to simplify the way people purchase and exchange locally sourced food.“We are connecting buyers and sellers who all want clean, nutritious and affordable food,” said Urso. “Retail produce is sprayed with chemicals, picked before it reaches its nutritional potential, travels up to 1500 miles to store, and it’s expensive. FreshLocal gives people a fresh alternative.”Urso, a member of several online gardening and egg communities saw a pattern of people asking groups where they can sell or share their goods. “People need a dedicated place to post fresh goods, because there are a lot of us out here. I think people will be surprised to see just how many growers there are right in their own neighborhoods.”According to 2024 statistics, 43% of US households have a food garden (55.1 million households.) The app provides a platform for sellers to post up to two items on the app for free. For users who want to post more than 2 products, there is a Premium option for $4.99/month or $29.99/year.The app is free for users to search and locate area sellers.FreshLocal is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit freshlocal.co and follow us on social media.About FreshLocalFreshLocal is an app dedicated to connecting hobby gardeners with consumers searching for home-grown produce, fresh eggs and farmstand items. The app is free for all users to search and locate fresh goods and is free for growers to post up to 2 items to sell. Growers can post unlimited items for $4.99/month or $29.99/year with a Premium Membership.For more media inquiries, please contact:Peggy GlassmanVP, Marketingpeggy@freshlocal.co704-301-1891Available for Download:###

