Council Supports Holders of Temporary Protective Status

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was established in 1990 to provide employment authorization and temporary protection from deportation for foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their countries of origin and meet specific eligibility requirements.

An estimated 610,630 individuals in the United States hold TPS, representing 16 designated countries, with El Salvador, Honduras, and Haiti accounting for 92% of all TPS holders. TPS holders contribute approximately $12.8 billion annually to the U.S. economy, with significant contributions to the healthcare, construction, education, and service sectors, filling critical roles that support the City of Boston’s infrastructure and economy.

Many TPS holders in Boston and Massachusetts have lived in the United States for over 20 years, owning homes and businesses, employing U.S. citizens, and raising children born in the United States who are themselves citizens.

The potential expiration of TPS could result in the loss of valuable members of the Boston community, leading to economic hardship for families and the disruption of long-established communities across the city.

The Council adopted a resolution, urging the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Congress, and the President of the United States to extend TPS and create a path to permanent residency for all TPS holders, allowing them and their families to continue to safely reside in the United States and contribute to our communities.