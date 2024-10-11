Council Honors Alberto Vasallo, Jr. of El Mundo Boston

Alberto Vasallo, Jr., founder and publisher of El Mundo Boston, New England’s oldest and most respected Latino newspaper, has been a trailblazer in Latino media and entertainment, recognized for his leadership, dedication, and service to the community.

Under his guidance, El Mundo has become a vital platform for civic engagement, advocacy, and empowerment for generations of Latinos in Boston and beyond, bridging cultural and generational divides.

Beyond journalism, Vasallo’s advocacy for amplifying Latino voices and equitable representation has made him a trusted community leader and respected figure in Boston’s civic, cultural, and political landscape.

Since the inception of El Mundo's Latino Youth Recognition Day in 1995, over 2,800 middle and high school students across Massachusetts have been honored at Fenway Park, inspiring young Latinos to strive for excellence.

Alberto Vasallo, Jr. has received both local and national recognition for his achievements, including an Honorary Degree from Cambridge College in 2014, and his name has become synonymous with Boston’s dynamic Latino community.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing the contributions and legacy of Alberto Vasallo, Jr.